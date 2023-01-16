OVO Sound Radio returned for its fifth season over the weekend. The first episode of the new season showcased songs by French Montana, Metro Boomin, and many more.

Oliver started the show by playing “Addicted To You,” off of Montana’s latest album with DJ Drama, Coke Boys 6. The track features Cheeze. From there, Oliver played tracks by Metro Boomin, 21 Savage, Drake, Babyface Ray, Shy Glizzy, and more.

Per usual, G0homeroger contributed a guest set later in the episode. He picked songs from Cash Cobain, Luh Tyler, Loe Shimmy, and Wam SpinThaBin, among others.

Check out the full setlist for the first episode of the fifth season of OVO Sound Radio below.

OVO Sound Radio Season 5 Episode 1

Oliver Set:

French Montana & DJ Drama – Addicted To You (feat. Cheeze)

Metro Boomin, 21 Savage & Young Nudy – Umbrella

Drake & 21 Savage – More M’s

Babyface Ray – Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy (feat. Lil Durk)

Shy Glizzy – Slime-U-Out (feat. 21 Savage)

Mac Critter – Act Up (feat Lil Double 0)

Lil Durk & Future – Mad Max

Lil Durk – Hanging With Wolves

Real Boston Richey – First Time

Icewear Vezzo & Dj Drama – Certified (feat. Future)

Lil Durk – Threats To Everybody

Bizzy Banks – 2016

Bizzy Banks – Ok Ok Ok

Loski – Deliberation Freestyle

Loski – Tag Time Freestyle

Kenny Allstar & Loski – Mad About Bars

Meekz – Fresh Out The Bank (feat. Dave)

Clavish- Rocket Science (feat. D-Block Europe)

Meekz – Don’t Like Drill (feat. Central Cee)

Clavish – Traumatised

Headie One – 50’s

Central Cee – Let Go

D-Block Europe – Bankroll Got Bigger

Diddy & PartyNextDoor – Sex In The Porsche

Skillibeng – My Style

Rvssian & Skeng – Switch

Popcaan – We Caa Done (feat. Drake)

Black Sherif – Run

Mavins, Rema & Boy Spyce- Won Da Mo (featt .Crayon, Ayra Starr, Bayanni, LADIPOE, Magixx & Johnny Drille)

Souldynamic & Alpha Baba – Matam

Marten Lou – My Love For You (Yebba‘s Heartbreak)

WhoMadeWho – Never Alone (Patrice Bäumel Remix)

Chris IDH Feat. Kwezi – Buya (Moojo & Nico De Andrea Remix)

Elisa Elisa & Emmanuel Jal – Amazigh (Enoo Napa Dub)

G0homeroger Set:

Cash Cobain – Slizzy Gods

Cash Cobain & Vontee – Lovers & Friends

CHOW LEE & Vontee – TWISTED

Loe Shimmy – Fallin

SCY Jimm & Luh Tyler – WAKE UP

Wam SpinThaBin – Press A Button / B4 Da Switches

Wam SpinThaBin – Section 8

Luh Tyler – Back Flippin

Real Boston Richey – IDK

Luh Jb – G23

Hotboii – First Of All (feat. ATL Jacob)

FN DaDealer – Losses (feat. NoCap)

NoCap – How It’s Going (feat. Rob49)

DCG SHUN & DCG BSAVV – Bond Hold

Yungeen Ace – Gang Nem (feat. EST Gee)

G.T. – It Don’t Need Plates (feat. Tracy T)

DaeMoney – Charles Barkley

Manny Laurenko – PELLE PELLE (feat. Veeze)

