“OVO Sound Radio” Kicks Off Season 5 With French Montana, Metro Boomin, & More
“OVO Sound Radio” is back for season 5.
OVO Sound Radio returned for its fifth season over the weekend. The first episode of the new season showcased songs by French Montana, Metro Boomin, and many more.
Oliver started the show by playing “Addicted To You,” off of Montana’s latest album with DJ Drama, Coke Boys 6. The track features Cheeze. From there, Oliver played tracks by Metro Boomin, 21 Savage, Drake, Babyface Ray, Shy Glizzy, and more.
Per usual, G0homeroger contributed a guest set later in the episode. He picked songs from Cash Cobain, Luh Tyler, Loe Shimmy, and Wam SpinThaBin, among others.
Check out the full setlist for the first episode of the fifth season of OVO Sound Radio below.
OVO Sound Radio Season 5 Episode 1
Oliver Set:
French Montana & DJ Drama – Addicted To You (feat. Cheeze)
Metro Boomin, 21 Savage & Young Nudy – Umbrella
Drake & 21 Savage – More M’s
Babyface Ray – Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy (feat. Lil Durk)
Shy Glizzy – Slime-U-Out (feat. 21 Savage)
Mac Critter – Act Up (feat Lil Double 0)
Lil Durk & Future – Mad Max
Lil Durk – Hanging With Wolves
Real Boston Richey – First Time
Icewear Vezzo & Dj Drama – Certified (feat. Future)
Lil Durk – Threats To Everybody
Bizzy Banks – 2016
Bizzy Banks – Ok Ok Ok
Loski – Deliberation Freestyle
Loski – Tag Time Freestyle
Kenny Allstar & Loski – Mad About Bars
Meekz – Fresh Out The Bank (feat. Dave)
Clavish- Rocket Science (feat. D-Block Europe)
Meekz – Don’t Like Drill (feat. Central Cee)
Clavish – Traumatised
Headie One – 50’s
Central Cee – Let Go
D-Block Europe – Bankroll Got Bigger
Diddy & PartyNextDoor – Sex In The Porsche
Skillibeng – My Style
Rvssian & Skeng – Switch
Popcaan – We Caa Done (feat. Drake)
Black Sherif – Run
Mavins, Rema & Boy Spyce- Won Da Mo (featt .Crayon, Ayra Starr, Bayanni, LADIPOE, Magixx & Johnny Drille)
Souldynamic & Alpha Baba – Matam
Marten Lou – My Love For You (Yebba‘s Heartbreak)
WhoMadeWho – Never Alone (Patrice Bäumel Remix)
Chris IDH Feat. Kwezi – Buya (Moojo & Nico De Andrea Remix)
Elisa Elisa & Emmanuel Jal – Amazigh (Enoo Napa Dub)
G0homeroger Set:
Cash Cobain – Slizzy Gods
Cash Cobain & Vontee – Lovers & Friends
CHOW LEE & Vontee – TWISTED
Loe Shimmy – Fallin
SCY Jimm & Luh Tyler – WAKE UP
Wam SpinThaBin – Press A Button / B4 Da Switches
Wam SpinThaBin – Section 8
Luh Tyler – Back Flippin
Real Boston Richey – IDK
Luh Jb – G23
Hotboii – First Of All (feat. ATL Jacob)
FN DaDealer – Losses (feat. NoCap)
NoCap – How It’s Going (feat. Rob49)
DCG SHUN & DCG BSAVV – Bond Hold
Yungeen Ace – Gang Nem (feat. EST Gee)
G.T. – It Don’t Need Plates (feat. Tracy T)
DaeMoney – Charles Barkley
Manny Laurenko – PELLE PELLE (feat. Veeze)
[Via]