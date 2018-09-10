season 5
- Mixtapes"OVO Sound Radio" Kicks Off Season 5 With French Montana, Metro Boomin, & More"OVO Sound Radio" is back for season 5.By Cole Blake
- TVHBO "Ballers" To End After Season 5: ReportHBO's "Ballers" is saying goodbye after this upcoming season.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentHBO Shares Official Trailer For Season 5 Of “Ballers”: Watch"Ballers" returns to HBO on August 25th.By Kevin Goddard
- Entertainment"Black Mirror" Season 5 Has Fans Freaking Out All Over AgainAfter watching the new season of "Black Mirror," fans of the series are taking to social media to express their feelings.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentDan Harmon Reveals Dozens Of "Rick And Morty" Episode Ideas"W-we're Post-Its, Morty! Post-Its on a table, Morty!" By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentNetflix "Black Mirror" Drop Trailers For Season 5 Episodes: WatchCharlie Brooker's anthology will also feature an appearance from Miley Cyrus.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentCharles Barkley Accuses Jussie Smollett Of Betraying Black & LGBTQ CommunitiesThe basketball great sounds off on the recently-fired "Empire" cast member.By Devin Ch
- Movies"Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" Plot Details & Cast Leaks OnlineDavid Slade will reportedly be directing the "Black Mirror" movie.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentMiley Cyrus Confirms Her Role In "Black Mirror" Season 5It seems like a joke, but it's not. By Brynjar Chapman
- Entertainment"Black Mirror" Season 5 Release Date And Title LeakedHold onto your sanity while you still have it.By Brynjar Chapman
- Entertainment"Gotham" Star Robin Lord Taylor Says Penguin Will Be Fat By Series FinaleA Penguin we're all familiar with. By Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"Fortnite" Week 10 Jigsaw Puzzle Piece Locations RevealedThe final week of season 5 has arrived. By Karlton Jahmal
- Reviews"Power" Finale Recap: An Unstoppable Force & An Immovable Object CollideGhost vs. Tommy - you knew it was coming. By Karlton Jahmal