Gamma Co-Founder Larry Jackson Hypes Up Kanye West's "BULLY" Rollout

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gamma Founder Larry Jackson Hypes Kanye West BULLY Rollout
An interview with Larry Jackson recently resurfaced online amid rumors that Kanye West's new album "BULLY" is experiencing another delay.

Kanye West recently signed a deal with Gamma to release his upcoming album BULLY, and fans are very curious to hear how it sounds. However, due to recent rumors surrounding Ye suggesting that BULLY may be delayed, GQ's early February 2026 conversation with Gamma's co-founder Larry Jackson has resurfaced on the Internet.

Towards the end of Frazier Tharpe's article, he references the BULLY deal and says that Jackson didn't want to give much away about the project. "No comment, I don't have any interest in clout-chasing,” he remarked. “I have interest in doing the work. I'm lucky to be in the passenger seat."

However, according to Tharpe, "Jackson did tease that anyone who remembers the rollouts for past Ye albums like Yeezus and Donda—both of which Jackson helped launch—should know what’s in store." This excited fans who are hoping for another huge moment in the discography.

But again, rumors of a possible delay made folks look back at these comments with more skeptical eyes. On a more positive note, one interpretation of this is that this delay will give this large-scale rollout more time to develop and reach its highest potential. Given the Chicago artist's infamously turbulent LP cycles in the past, it all depends on when we will actually get the album.

What Is Kanye West's BULLY's Release Date?

According to Spotify's pre-save feature, Kanye West's BULLY release date is still set for March 20 of this year. However, those aforementioned delay rumors stem from online storefronts who reportedly changed the release date to one week later. The real fear is that this eighth delay for the record will stretch into a larger wait than just a week.

With all this in mind, all Yeezy fans can do is patiently wait until they get an official album drop. Even with a big rollout in mind, last-minute changes can always shift course.

Meanwhile, Kanye West is dealing with legal trouble these days. A lawsuit against him from construction worker Tony Saxon aims to hold him accountable for allegedly unfair working conditions, unpaid wages, and more. Ye will testify during this trial, and we'll see what the next update is.

