Gamma Co-Founder Larry Jackson Hypes Up Kanye West's "BULLY" Rollout

Kanye West recently signed a deal with Gamma to release his upcoming album BULLY, and fans are very curious to hear how it sounds. However, due to recent rumors surrounding Ye suggesting that BULLY may be delayed, GQ's early February 2026 conversation with Gamma's co-founder Larry Jackson has resurfaced on the Internet.

Towards the end of Frazier Tharpe's article, he references the BULLY deal and says that Jackson didn't want to give much away about the project. "No comment, I don't have any interest in clout-chasing,” he remarked. “I have interest in doing the work. I'm lucky to be in the passenger seat."

However, according to Tharpe, "Jackson did tease that anyone who remembers the rollouts for past Ye albums like Yeezus and Donda—both of which Jackson helped launch—should know what’s in store." This excited fans who are hoping for another huge moment in the discography.

But again, rumors of a possible delay made folks look back at these comments with more skeptical eyes. On a more positive note, one interpretation of this is that this delay will give this large-scale rollout more time to develop and reach its highest potential. Given the Chicago artist's infamously turbulent LP cycles in the past, it all depends on when we will actually get the album.

According to Spotify's pre-save feature, Kanye West's BULLY release date is still set for March 20 of this year. However, those aforementioned delay rumors stem from online storefronts who reportedly changed the release date to one week later. The real fear is that this eighth delay for the record will stretch into a larger wait than just a week.

With all this in mind, all Yeezy fans can do is patiently wait until they get an official album drop. Even with a big rollout in mind, last-minute changes can always shift course.