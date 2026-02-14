Kanye West's New Album "BULLY" Projected To Sell Over 250K First Week

Kanye West may have delayed his new album BULLY time and time again in recent years, after an initial and unofficial release online. But it seems like this long wait might still result in a strong first week debut for Ye, according to new projections from HITS Daily Double.

According to the outlet, they expect the new LP to move anywhere between 250K and 275K album-equivalent units in its first week, which would most likely secure a number one debut on the Billboard 200 albums chart. For reference, his last official album VULTURES 2 (in collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign) moved 107K in its first week, driven mostly by physical sales.

Although HDD doesn't specify this in their predictions, their projected number likely stems from pre-orders, pre-saves, and other factors for BULLY. The Chicago artist has sold pre-order copies of physical editions of the album, such as vinyls and CDs. Elsewhere, the project has over 600K pre-saves on Spotify at press time, pointing to strong streaming numbers.

Of course, many hardcore fans doubt the album will come out in the first place. But these sales projections from HITS Daily Double reflect how hype for the record is manifesting in various commercial ways.

When Is Kanye West Dropping BULLY?

For those unaware, Kanye West's BULLY comes out on March 20 of this year. Following delay after delay, a deal with Gamma seems to have solidified the release for good. But given Ye's turbulent rollout history in the past, no one will fully believe in the release until they see it for themselves.

Elsewhere, the Yeezy mogul is trying to forge a new redemption arc in his career and personal life, engaging with his mental health struggles and apologizing for his previous bigotries. It will take a long time to restore goodwill from many listeners, but skeptics hope this is part of a larger path that seeks to grow, not to find excuses or dismiss the weight of past behavior.