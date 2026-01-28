Kanye West Inks Partnership Deal With Gamma To Release "Bully"

Kanye West has signed a partnership deal with the independent music company, Gamma, to release his next studio album, Bully. According to Rolling Stone, the deal positions him to finally share the long-awaited project on March 20. Further details about the agreement have yet to be confirmed.

A press release obtained by the outlet notes that West will wrestle with themes of “remorse, memory, ego, faith, and consequence" on the new album. He doesn't intend this as an attempt at redemption, however, instead viewing it as a chance to use "music as storytelling rather than defense.”

West originally shared a previous version of Bully as a short film in 2025. He directed the project while Hype Williams edited it. Rolling Stone says West finished the new version before putting out his viral apology statement on Monday.

What Is Gamma?

Gamma is an independent music company founded by former Apple executive Larry Jackson and record executive Ike Youssef. In recent years, the company has worked with Snoop Dogg, Sexyy Red, Rick Ross, and more artists.

Despite not wanting Bully to serve as an apology, West did recently publish a lengthy statement to the Jewish community in the latest edition of Wall Street Journal. He's made countless headlines in recent years for various antisemitic antics.

Afterward, he explained to Vanity Fair that he didn't intend for the move to be part of the rollout for his new album. "This, for me, as evidenced by the letter, isn’t about reviving my commerciality," he told the outlet. "This is because these remorseful feelings were so heavy on my heart and weighing on my spirit. I owe a huge apology once again for everything that I said that hurt the Jewish and Black communities in particular. All of it went too far."