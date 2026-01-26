Kanye West Fans Aren't Ready To Forgive Him Just Yet

Kanye West issued a lengthy apology to his fans and the Jewish community as a whole in the latest issue of The Wall Street Journal. In doing so, he reflected on his mental state and asked for "patience and understanding." He has made countless headlines in recent years for offensive and often antisemitic actions.

When Pop Base shared the statement on X (formerly Twitter), fans remained critical of the rapper. "A paid WSJ ad isn’t accountability, it’s a PR invoice. If you’re serious, do the costly part: long-term funding for anti-hate education, real restitution, and a long break from the spotlight. Words are cheap. Consequences aren’t," one fan argued in the replies. Another added: "They all start scrambling when their music starts flopping. We ain’t forget all that bullsh*t."

Others were more supportive of West. "I’m wishing him continued mental wellness. Bipolar disorder is no joke. I wasn’t aware that even while medicated manic episodes could occur," one user wrote. "I think many of us assumed he was refusing it, but I hope the new treatment plan works."

Kanye West's Apology

As for the apology, he began by revealing that he suffered neurological damage from his 2002 car crash. He says that the issue went undiagnosed until 2023. "I lost touch with reality," he admitted. "Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst. You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to have someone who was, at times, unrecognizable. Looking back, I became detached from my true self."

"In that fractured state, I gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika, and even sold T-shirts bearing it," he further said. "One of the difficult aspects of having bipolar type-1 are the disconnected moments - many of which I still cannot recall - that led to poor judgment and reckless behavior that oftentimes feels like an out-of-body-experience. I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people."