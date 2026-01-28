Kanye West Finally Confirms Release Date For "Bully"

Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25
Kanye West attends the Anonymous Club fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week SS25 at Tempodrom on July 1, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.
Kanye West previously made headlines, this week, for putting out a lengthy apology to the Jewish community.

Kanye West will officially be releasing his next album, Bully, on March 20. Rolling Stone confirmed the release date on Wednesday, debunking rumors that Ye intends to drop the project later this week. For the project, he's teaming up with the independent music company, Gamma.

A press release caught by Rolling Stone says that West will tackle themes of “remorse, memory, ego, faith, and consequence" on the album. Despite this, he doesn't want it to be viewed as an apology or attempt at redemption. Instead, it is documentation of his internal experience.

Kanye West's Apology

The news comes after Kanye West shared a lengthy and candid apology to the Jewish community in the latest issue of The Wall Street Journal. In doing so, he reflected on his mental state and asked for "patience and understanding." He began by bringing up his mental health, claiming to have suffered neurological damage during a 2002 car crash.

"I lost touch with reality," he admitted. "Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst. You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to have someone who was, at times, unrecognizable. Looking back, I became detached from my true self."

"In that fractured state, I gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika, and even sold T-shirts bearing it," he further said. "One of the difficult aspects of having bipolar type-1 are the disconnected moments - many of which I still cannot recall - that led to poor judgment and reckless behavior that oftentimes feels like an out-of-body-experience. I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people."

