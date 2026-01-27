Charlamagne Tha God addressed the idea that Kanye West’s recent apology to the Jewish community is likely part of the rollout process for his next album, Bully, during a recent episode of The Breakfast Club. In doing so, he admitted that he believes West was being genuine with the statement. He also shared that he's heard the project isn't dropping until March.

The report comes despite rumors that West intends to drop Bully on Friday. "I heard it's coming out in March,” he said on the show. His co-hosts had mixed feelings on the apology.

Read More: Kanye West Addresses Theory That His Apology Was A PR Move

Kanye West's Apology

Kanye West shared his apology in the latest issue of The Wall Street Journal. In doing so, he reflected on his mental state and asked for "patience and understanding." He began by bringing up his mental health, claiming to have suffered neurological damage during a 2002 car crash. "I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people," he wrote.

Afterward, he shut down the idea of his apology being a public relations stunt during an interview with Vanity Fair. "This, for me, as evidenced by the letter, isn’t about reviving my commerciality," he told the outlet. "This is because these remorseful feelings were so heavy on my heart and weighing on my spirit. I owe a huge apology once again for everything that I said that hurt the Jewish and Black communities in particular. All of it went too far."

He continued: "I look at the wreckage of my episode and realize that this isn’t who I am. As a public figure, so many people follow and listen to my every word. It’s important that they realize and understand what side of history that I want to stand on. And that is one of love and positivity."