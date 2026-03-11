Travis Scott's "Shy Pink" Jordan 1 Lows Are Finally Here

Travis Scott's highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Shy Pink" is finally arriving this May. The Houston rapper is releasing two distinct colorways of the silhouette. Both pairs showcase Scott's signature design language with inverted Swoosh branding.

JustFreshKicks reports both pairs are going to drop on May 22nd, 2026.

The first colorway features a soft peachy beige base with blush pink Swoosh detailing. Cream leather overlays create a vintage aesthetic throughout the upper. Matching pink outsoles complete the tonal look.

The second pair takes a bolder approach with contrasting color blocking. A pink and cream base gets hit with a vibrant red oversized Swoosh. The design maintains the same aged midsole treatment as its counterpart.

Both versions include Travis Scott's signature reverse Swoosh on the lateral side. Premium materials and distressed finishes give each shoe a worn-in feel. Subtle Cactus Jack branding appears on the tongue and heel tabs.

The "Shy Pink" collection marks Scott's continued partnership with Jordan Brand. These lows follow previous successful collaborations on the Air Jordan 1 silhouette. Fans have been waiting months for official release information and we finallyhave it.

Travis Scott's Jordan collaborations consistently generate massive hype in the sneaker community. These "Shy Pink" lows should be no exception when they finally arrive.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Shy Pink"

What makes these drops so interesting is how Travis flips the classic Jordan 1 Low into something totally fresh. The peachy beige pair feels super wearable with those soft pink tones and vintage vibes.

It's got this subtle pastel energy that works for spring and summer fits. The red Swoosh version goes way harder with that pop of crimson against the pink base.

Both use cream midsoles with that aged look Travis always includes in his collabs. The backwards Swoosh has become his signature move at this point. These feel like grown-up takes on pink sneakers that actually look fire.

Also the retail price for these sneakers is going to be $155 when they drop.