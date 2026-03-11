Travis Scott's "Shy Pink" Jordan 1 Lows Are Finally Here

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Travis Scott attends the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 in San Francisco on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Shy Pink" releases in two colorways this May, featuring reversed Swooshes and premium materials.

Travis Scott's highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Shy Pink" is finally arriving this May. The Houston rapper is releasing two distinct colorways of the silhouette. Both pairs showcase Scott's signature design language with inverted Swoosh branding.

JustFreshKicks reports both pairs are going to drop on May 22nd, 2026.

The first colorway features a soft peachy beige base with blush pink Swoosh detailing. Cream leather overlays create a vintage aesthetic throughout the upper. Matching pink outsoles complete the tonal look.

The second pair takes a bolder approach with contrasting color blocking. A pink and cream base gets hit with a vibrant red oversized Swoosh. The design maintains the same aged midsole treatment as its counterpart.

Both versions include Travis Scott's signature reverse Swoosh on the lateral side. Premium materials and distressed finishes give each shoe a worn-in feel. Subtle Cactus Jack branding appears on the tongue and heel tabs.

The "Shy Pink" collection marks Scott's continued partnership with Jordan Brand. These lows follow previous successful collaborations on the Air Jordan 1 silhouette. Fans have been waiting months for official release information and we finallyhave it.

Travis Scott's Jordan collaborations consistently generate massive hype in the sneaker community. These "Shy Pink" lows should be no exception when they finally arrive.

Read More: Yeat Visits Nike HQ Ahead Of Album Merch Drop

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Shy Pink"

What makes these drops so interesting is how Travis flips the classic Jordan 1 Low into something totally fresh. The peachy beige pair feels super wearable with those soft pink tones and vintage vibes.

It's got this subtle pastel energy that works for spring and summer fits. The red Swoosh version goes way harder with that pop of crimson against the pink base.

Both use cream midsoles with that aged look Travis always includes in his collabs. The backwards Swoosh has become his signature move at this point. These feel like grown-up takes on pink sneakers that actually look fire.

Also the retail price for these sneakers is going to be $155 when they drop.

Read More: Air Jordan 4028 To Launch In New Colorway Soon

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
HAbfmrfXIAAtjbU Sneakers Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Shy Pink" Gets Release Date
travis-scott-x-air-jordan-1-low-og-shy-pink-pack-sneaker-news Sneakers Travis Scott's “Shy Pink” Air Jordan 1 Low OG Pack Set To Release
travis-scott-x-air-jordan-1-low-og-muslin-shy-pink-sneaker-news Sneakers New Images Surface Of Travis Scott's Jordan 1 Low "Muslin/Shy Pink"
Sneakers UFC Star Arman Tsarukyan Flexes Travis Scott x Jordan 1 Low On Private Jet
Comments 0