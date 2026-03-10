Yeat Visits Nike HQ Ahead Of Album Merch Drop

Yeat continues building his partnership with Nike in a major way. The rapper was recently spotted at Nike headquarters in Oregon working on new merchandise. The visit appears tied to his upcoming album "ADL" and expanding his Lyfestyle collection.

Images from the trip show Yeat deep in the creative process at Nike's campus. He's seen reviewing custom Air Force 1s featuring his signature gothic lettering. Both black and white colorways display intricate "ADL" branding across the lateral panels.

The shoes match the aesthetic Yeat has established through previous Nike collaborations. His Lyfestyle collection already includes several standout pieces that blend streetwear with performance. His Air Max Goadome brought luxury details to Nike's rugged outdoor silhouette.

This latest Nike visit signals the partnership is far from over. Yeat was photographed with custom luggage featuring different "ADL" logo treatments. The black suitcases showcase three distinct typographic styles for the album branding.

The rapper's hands-on approach at Nike HQ demonstrates his commitment to the details. He's not just lending his name to products. He's actively involved in design decisions and creative direction.

When Is Yeat Dropping?

Yeat's Nike partnership stands out because of his distinct visual identity. The gothic font he uses gives every piece an instantly recognizable look.

The Air Force 1s shown here feature elaborate lettering that feels both street and high-end. The black pair uses white accents while the white version flips the contrast. Both shoes maintain clean leather construction with the branding as the focal point.

The "ADL" text wraps across the side panels in an artistic flow. Further, this isn't generic artist merch. Yeat is creating collectible pieces that merge his musical world with Nike's design heritage. Fans can expect the "ADL" merchandise to drop alongside the album.

The collection will likely include apparel, accessories, and potentially more footwear. Yeat's previous Nike releases have generated significant hype in sneaker and music circles.

The ADL album drops March 27th. The Nike collaboration timing suggests a coordinated rollout across music and merchandise.