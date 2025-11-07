"New Trip" - Single By Quavo, Yeat, & BNYX

Quavo, Yeat, and BNYX just dropped one of the wildest collabs of the year with “NEW TRIP.” The single is pure adrenaline. Yeat brings the chaos, Quavo floats over the beat, and BNYX laces the production with trippy synths and thunderous 808s. It's part space-age trap and part luxury flex. The track arrives right as Yeat’s cult following keeps exploding and Quavo continues to maintain his consistency. “NEW TRIP” proves that when these three link up, they are capable of commanding a room. BNYX has also been proving that he's a force to be reckoned with on his own, having just released his album Loading... last week. The new song blends the best of all words. It's quite literally a sensory overload.

Release Date: November 7, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quoteable Lyrics From New Trip

New money, new money, oh-oh
New bitches, new bitches, oh-oh
New riches, new riches, oh-oh

