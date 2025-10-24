LOADING... - Album By BNYX®

BY Tallie Spencer 74 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Screenshot 2025-10-23 at 10.52.13 PM Screenshot 2025-10-23 at 10.52.13 PM
BNYX drops off a stacked EP with features from YEAT, Earl Sweatshirt, and more.

BNYX is as versatile as it gets. Today, he returns with a new project called LOADING... It's a boundary-pushing new EP that solidifies his reputation as one of the most innovative creatives in today’s music scene. BNYX has worked with high-profile artists such as Yeat, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, and many others. One notable milestone is that he co-produced Drake’s “Slime You Out” featuring SZA, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Now, the producer-turned-artist takes listeners on an unpredictable sonic trip across six tracks with LOADING... The project boasts an impressive lineup. From Yeat and Earl Sweatshirt to Clara La San, Johnny Yukon, Uhmeer, Zukenee, and more, each artist contributes a unique flavor to the production.

Release Date: October 24, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Album: LOADING...

Tracklist for LOADING...
  1. ROOM OF SMILES (feat. Uhmeer & Dayne Jordan)
  2. TELEPATHY LOVE (feat. Clara La San)
  3. INTERSTELLAR (feat. Jahvor)
  4. WATER (feat. Johnny Yukon)
  5. PROUD OF ME (feat. Earl Sweatshirt)
  6. SWITCH IT (feat. Yeat & Zukenee)
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
unnamed (3) Mixtapes Yeat Takes It Back To The Underground In Surprise Album, "DANGEROUS SUMMER" 1021
Primavera Sound 2022 - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Music Earl Sweatshirt Performs Unreleased Song Produced By BNYX 335
The Idol - Cannes Film Festival 2023 - Red Carpet Music Travis Scott Will Reportedly Be On Lil Uzi Vert's "The Pink Tape" 1263
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert Music Drake Helps BNYX Top The Hot 100 Producers Chart For The First Time 609
Comments 0