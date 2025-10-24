LOADING... - Album By BNYX®

BNYX is as versatile as it gets. Today, he returns with a new project called LOADING... It's a boundary-pushing new EP that solidifies his reputation as one of the most innovative creatives in today’s music scene. BNYX has worked with high-profile artists such as Yeat, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, and many others. One notable milestone is that he co-produced Drake’s “Slime You Out” featuring SZA, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Now, the producer-turned-artist takes listeners on an unpredictable sonic trip across six tracks with LOADING... The project boasts an impressive lineup. From Yeat and Earl Sweatshirt to Clara La San, Johnny Yukon, Uhmeer, Zukenee, and more, each artist contributes a unique flavor to the production.