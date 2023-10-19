Drake Helps BNYX Top The Hot 100 Producers Chart For The First Time

Drake's For All The Dogs has made its presence felt in dozens of Billboard charts. Aside from the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 where it's dominated, it's also made waves elsewhere. He returned to the top spot on the Hot Latin charts for the third time with the Bad Bunny collaboration "Gently." He also took back the number one spot on the Artists 100 where he's spent 38 weeks at the top, second only to Taylor Swift.

Another chart the album has touched is the Hot 100 Producers Chart. Though Drake himself isn't a producer his album did shake up the list regardless. One of his most frequent collaborators on the album BNYX rocketed to the very top of the chart for the first time. He worked on 6 songs from For All The Dogs, most notably "IDGAF" with Yeat and "Rich Baby Daddy" with Sexyy Red and SZA. He's also getting points for his production work on the Travis Scott song "MELTDOWN" which is still on the Hot 100. Check out a tweet he made celebrating Hot 100 success below.

Drake Album Propels BYNX To Top Billboard's Producers Chart

Even saying that Drake dominated the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 is an understatement. For All The Dogs pulled in over 400k units in its first week, totaling the 4th biggest first week of the year so far. He nearly sold more copies than the entire rest of the top 10 combined. And yet his Hot 100 performance was even more dominant.

The entire 23-song tracklist of For All The Dogs lands in the top 50 of the Hot 100 this week. That includes 7 of the top 10 songs and 14 of the top 20. Numerous artists like Yeat, J. Cole, and Sexyy Red earned their highest chart placements to date as a result of their appearances on the album. What do you think of BYNX topping the Hot 100 Producers chart for the first time following the release of For All The Dogs? Let us know in the comment section below.

