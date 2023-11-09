Earl Sweatshirt Performs Unreleased Song Produced By BNYX

Earl Sweatshirt has treated fans to more new music than usual in 2023. He led off the year with a surprise single called "Making The Band (Danity Kane)." The track saw him going in a livelier and more hard-hitting direction than much of his other music in recent years. Following that, he teamed up with The Alchemist for an entire new collaborative album called VOIR DARE. The project was originally released on an NFT-oriented music streaming platform where many fans didn't get the chance to hear it. An updated version with appearances from MIKE and Vince Staples made its way to streaming last month.

Now, Earl is teasing fans with even more new music during his live shows. At a recent performance, he treated fans to a currently unreleased single with yet another notable name on production. The name is BNYX, who is mostly known for working with Yeat to create rage and trap-style songs. It's an unconventional pairing having him produce for Earl but fans think the pair make a surprisingly good team. "earl on a bnyx beat is the last thing i expected out of this year," one of the top replies reads. "nah this is crazy we need this ASAP" another says. Check out the full clip of the song being played live below.

Earl Sweatshirt Previews New BNYX Collab

Earl Sweatshirt might have even more collaborations on the way soon. Pictures made the rounds online of Earl hanging out with A$AP Rocky at The Alchemist's home studio. Rumors immediately swirled that they could be working on something for Rocky's highly anticipated new album.

Fans often get something they aren't anticipating at Earl's shows. A few months ago while playing a show celebrating the 10th anniversary of his album Doris, he did a bit of trolling. He teased fans with a potential appearance from Frank Ocean, though the singer unsurprisingly never actually appeared. What do you think of Earl Sweatshirt and BNYX teaming up for a new song? Let us know in the comment section below.

