Michael Jordan Spotted Wearing Air Jordan 4 "Flight Club"

Michael Jordan was spotted wearing the Air Jordan 4 "Flight Club" at a NASCAR event recently. He appeared alongside Fat Joe and others at the racing venue looking relaxed and casual.

The sneakers dropped back in January 2026 as a limited release through select retailers.MJ wearing his own signature sneakers always generates significant attention from fans and collectors worldwide. The "Flight Club" represents one of the cleanest Jordan 4 colorways released in recent years.

Seeing the man himself rock them adds another layer of credibility to the release. The Air Jordan 4 "Flight Club" features a white leather upper with black and grey accents.

Red hits appear on the tongue lining and branding creating subtle pops of color. The heel tab showcases special Flight Club branding honoring the iconic sneaker consignment shop.

Michael Jordan's connection to NASCAR runs deep through his 23XI Racing team ownership currently. The team has achieved significant success including championship wins in recent seasons under his leadership. Tyler Reddick drives for 23XI Racing and recently completed a historic three-peat championship run.

Fat Joe appearing with MJ shows the cultural crossover between hip-hop and sports continuing strong. The photo captures a casual moment between two icons at a major sporting event. MJ's "Flight Club" Jordan 4s look incredibly clean paired with his grey Jordan Brand sweats.

Air Jordan 4 "Flight Club"

The "Flight Club" Jordan 4 is one of those releases that is definitely special. That white and black color blocking is classic Jordan Brand DNA executed perfectly here.

Red accents on the tongue give these just enough color without being overwhelming. Flight Club branding on the heel honors one of sneaker culture's most important stores. Michael Jordan actually wearing these himself makes them infinitely cooler to collectors and fans.