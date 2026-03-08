The Virgil Reader Volume 001 Now Available For Pre-Order

The Virgil Reader, Volume 001 is now available for pre-order at $55. This is the Virgil Abloh Archive's first printed publication celebrating his incredible creative legacy.

The 256-page book ships in 4 to 6 weeks after the March 5, 2026 pre-order date. The Reader gives you real insight into how Virgil thought, created, and shaped culture. It pulls together interviews and archival materials from his work in fashion, design, music, and art.

The book opens with a foreword by i-D editor Thom Bettridge that sets everything up. You'll find content from major publications like 032c, The Business of Fashion, Flash Art, and GQ Style. Hypebeast, i-D, Kaleidoscope, Real Review, System Magazine, and Wallpaper all contribute pieces too.

Everything's reprinted in the original layouts which keeps that authentic feel from when they first ran. The content shows Virgil's creative process, his cultural impact, and how he changed modern design forever.

The book proves he was a true visionary who influenced generations of creatives worldwide. It's basically a blueprint for anyone inspired by his work and ideas about breaking boundaries.

The paperback comes with a hand-stamped jacket and measures 25 x 33 cm. The Archive is printing more than the initial 2,000 copies to meet demand.

Money from the second printing goes toward the Archive's research and educational programs through the Foundation. They're donating copies to students through school partnerships so everyone can access Virgil's ideas.

Virgil Reader Volume 001

This publication represents a comprehensive look at Virgil's intellectual and creative contributions to culture. The 256-pages allows deep dives into his thinking across multiple disciplines.

Preserving original layouts shows respect for the publications that documented his journey. The hand-stamped jacket adds a premium, collectible quality to each physical copy. Proceeds supporting educational programming ensures Virgil's legacy benefits future generations of creators.

Also the fact they are donating copies to students removes financial barriers to accessing his ideas and philosophy. The Archive's commitment to expanded printing shows genuine dedication to accessibility over exclusivity. This feels like a fitting tribute that Virgil himself would have appreciated.