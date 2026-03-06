DJ Zack Bia Receives Early Access To Virgil Abloh Archive Air Jordan 1 "Alaska"

Zack Bia has received an early pair of the Virgil Abloh Archives x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska." The influential DJ and cultural connector shared images of the exclusive sneakers on social media. The highly anticipated collaboration drops later this month through select retailers and Nike SNKRS.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Alaska" is releasing on March 28th, 2026.

Zack Bia is a prominent DJ, nightlife curator, and cultural influencer in Los Angeles. He's known for his deep connections within fashion, music, and sneaker communities across industries. His influence extends from club circuits to high-fashion runways and major brand collaborations consistently.

The "Alaska" Air Jordan 1 features a white leather base with baby blue textile accents. Cream suede overlays and orange embroidered details create signature Off-White character throughout the design.

Also Virgil's deconstructed text branding covers the medial side in classic quotation mark styling perfectly.

The sneakers arrived in clear protective packaging showcasing the premium construction and design details.

Purple spare laces are included providing an additional styling option beyond the standard cream laces. Further cream vintage midsoles complement the neutral upper tones with retro aesthetic appeal built in.

Zack Bia receiving early pairs demonstrates his status within sneaker and fashion circles globally. Industry insiders and brand partners often receive advance access to hyped releases before public drops.

Virgil Abloh Archives x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska"

Zack Bia getting early pairs of major releases shows his genuine influence in culture. He's not just a random celebrity flexing shoes he's very connected to fashion and music.

That baby blue textile on the "Alaska" creates such a soft, ethereal quality. The clear protective packaging makes these look like museum pieces or art objects. Purple spare laces are a nice touch giving collectors extra styling versatility with swaps.

Virgil's Off-White text branding remains iconic even years after his tragic passing in 2021. The cream and blue color palette feels so clean and wearable for spring styling. This is one of those releases where genuine fans and hypebeasts both want pairs.