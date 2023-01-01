Every single stop on Drake and 21 Savage’s “It’s All A Blur” tour creates plenty of new stories. Last night the pair played at the Belle Center in Montreal, Canada and it actually turned out to be one of the less eventful nights on the tour so far. The most talked about story coming out of the show didn’t really have much to do with Drake at all. During the show, DJ Zack Bia debuted some new music from Lil Yachty as part of his DJ set. He didn’t give many details on what the track is for and when it will be out, but fans online had mixed reactions to it.

Listeners took to the comments under a video of the song being played to share their takes. Some wished that Yachty would return to the more rap-oriented style he blew up on. Others felt that his new more experimental style continued to be exciting. Others called for various collaborators to join in on the track. One person, in particular, everyone felt could slot right in was Pink Pantheress.

New Lil Yachty Track Previewed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Our Generation Music (@ourgenerationmusic)

Earlier this year Lil Yachty surprised fans by switching up his style completely. His new album Let’s Start Here was entirely absent of any rap music. Instead, it’s a psychedelic rock album inspired by groups like Funkadelic. He’s found himself having to defend that style change from all directions in the months since. He’s even had to defend who inspired him to do it after DJ Akademiks spread false information about it. Yachty took to Twitter to clarify that it was Tyler, The Creator who inspired him to make a rock album.

Earlier this month Lil Yachty took his surprise hit song “Poland” to the titular country. The strange song blew up on TikTok and feels like a pivotal step toward Yachty’s entire genre shift. He played the song 6 straight times during a recent concert in Poland and the crowd seemed to enjoy every bit of it. What do you think of the new Lil Yachty track? Let us know in the comment section below.

