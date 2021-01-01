It’s always interesting to see who will pick up the check at the end of a first date. But what if the date cost over six figures and was at a famous Disney theme park? That’s what happened to Lil Yachty once…and he wasn’t even in a relationship with the person he took on the date. On a recent 75-minute episode of A Safe Place Podcast, Lil Boat confessed he regretted dropping a cool $100k on a vacation date with a certain woman at Disney World in Orlando, FL.

Lil Yachty explained, “The overall of that trip wasn’t trickin’, [it] wasn’t for her, but it was to go big, and I kinda went a little insane… I regret it because we weren’t dating, and it just didn’t go nowhere.” He went overboard with the expenditures for this particular romantic interest, especially considering she wasn’t feeling the date and they weren’t feeling each other. The podcast episode, which included streamer Kai Cenat and podcast co-host Mitch, touched on multiple topics, such as the music industry and more dating advice.

Lil Yachty May Have Gone Too Far On His Date

Yachty’s recent dating experiences are a little more low-key compared to a Disney World extravaganza. While he just welcomed a newborn daughter back in 2021 with his previous girlfriend, model Selangie, there are no updates on if he’s in a current relationship. In January 2022, he denied rumors he was dating Justine Skye despite TikTok revealing they were hanging out in NYC together.

This January, Lil Yachty rebranded a little bit by dropping the album Let’s Start Here. The tracklist features a lot of psychedelic rock influence, a change-up from what made Lil Boat famous in the first place. At its peak, Let’s Start Here got to number nine on the Billboard 200. His latest single, “Strike (Holster),” was released in April and has since garnered some success. He’s also been busy flexing his gigantic wardrobe, showing off plenty of fashionable outfits on his social media.

