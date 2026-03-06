Nike Ja 4 Mock-Up Reveals Futuristic Design

The first mock-up images of the Nike Ja 4 have surfaced ahead of release. Ja Morant's fourth signature sneaker showcases a sleek, sock-like silhouette with futuristic design elements. The shoe is expected to drop at the end of this year through Nike.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Nike Ja 4 will be released in the holiday of 2026.

This mock-up features a bold red mesh upper covering the entire bootie construction. Black graphic details slash across the midfoot creating dynamic visual movement and energy throughout. A carbon fiber-inspired panel adds structural support while maintaining the lightweight performance clearly.

The Nike Ja 4 introduces a functional JA stability structure for improved on-court performance. A lockdown fit system adapts to foot movement during explosive plays and quick cuts. The Cushlon 3.0 midsole provides responsive cushioning for all-day comfort and court-ready impact protection.

A 6mm ZoomX liner sits inside delivering bounce and energy return for explosive movements. The sock-like collar eliminates traditional lacing systems for streamlined aesthetics and reduced weight significantly. Red rubber completes the colorway with traction patterns built in carefully.

While this remains a mock-up render, the silhouette is expected to closely match production. Ja Morant continues evolving his signature line with Nike into more innovative territory each season. The slip-on design represents a bold departure from traditional basketball sneaker construction methods completely.

Finally end-of-year timing positions the Nike Ja 4 perfectly for holiday shopping and gifts.

Nike Ja 4 Mockup

That sock-like construction is such a bold move for a signature basketball shoe. It gives these a futuristic, almost alien aesthetic compared to typical lace-up models.

The all-red colorway in these mock-ups looks absolutely fire with that mesh texture. Also those black graphic slashes across the midfoot add serious visual interest and movement. ZoomX in the sockliner is premium tech that LeBron and other top signatures use.

The carbon fiber-inspired panel suggests Nike is taking stability seriously for Ja's explosive style. Dropping the traditional lacing system is risky but could revolutionize basketball shoe design honestly.