Jordan Tatum 4 “Siren Red” Arrives With Vibrant Suede Finish

The Jordan Tatum 4 “Siren Red” brings bold energy to Jayson Tatum’s growing signature line with Jordan Brand. Official photos highlight the GS pairs, but men’s sizes are confirmed for this holiday season.

It’s a vibrant look designed for the spotlight, and it continues Jordan Brand’s push into modern performance silhouettes. The Tatum 4 follows a clear formula. Light materials keep the shoe responsive, while updated cushioning focuses on explosive movement.

Tatum’s game demands shoes that deliver on both ends of the floor, and this pair reflects that balance. Its design blends expressive style with practical build, making it versatile for players who value both performance and presentation.

Jordan Brand has long understood how to create sneakers that embody a player’s identity. From the early Air Jordans to today’s athlete-driven models, performance pairs have always doubled as statements.

Tatum joins a lineage where signature shoes are more than gear, they’re symbols of style, attitude, and legacy. The “Siren Red” fits perfectly in that narrative. Its bright upper demands attention while staying rooted in Tatum’s personal branding.

The photos showcase the suede finish, sleek lines, and signature details. While GS sizes are pictured, the upcoming men’s release ensures this colorway will be widely seen on and off the court.

Jordan Tatum 4 “Siren Red”

Image via Nike

The Jordan Tatum 4 “Siren Red” stands out with a bold red suede upper accented by crisp white detailing. Metallic Jumpman logos hit the side panels, while a large “0” marks the heel, representing Tatum’s jersey number.

The midsole features exposed cushioning zones for impact protection and lightweight responsiveness. A white mesh panel adds breathability and balance to the layered design.

The outsole uses durable traction patterns for quick cuts and stability. Inside, plush lining and a padded tongue enhance comfort. This mix of striking visuals and modern performance design captures both Tatum’s style and his on-court intensity.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Tatum 4 “Siren Red” will be released in the holiday of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike