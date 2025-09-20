Eastside Golf Teams Up With Nike On The Victory Tour 4

The Eastside Golf x Nike Victory Tour 4 brings a clean new look to the golf course. The upcoming pair blends refined style with performance-driven details, continuing Nike’s push to merge sport and culture.

Eastside Golf has become one of the most notable names in golf lifestyle, and its collaborations with Nike highlight how the game is evolving. This new release offers a fresh option for players who value both function and identity.

Nike’s golf division has a history of producing shoes that balance tradition with innovation. The Victory Tour 4 sits in that lineage, serving as a performance model while also becoming a canvas for storytelling.

Eastside Golf’s input keeps the connection to culture front and center, helping reshape what golf footwear can mean. The collab represents more than just a shoe, it reflects a shift in how the sport is presented and who it speaks to.

The upcoming design builds on that movement, with crisp color blocking and thoughtful touches that feel modern yet timeless. As seen in the photos, the shoe carries clean lines, premium materials, and subtle branding cues that nod to Eastside Golf’s mission. It’s a sneaker that stands equally well on the course and beyond.

Eastside Golf x Nike Victory Tour 4

Image via Nike

The Eastside Golf x Nike Victory Tour 4 features a white leather upper with sleek overlays for a polished look. A metallic blue Swoosh sits on each side, accented by scripted Eastside Golf branding for a personal touch.

The midsole comes in a soft sky blue shade, blending into the spiked outsole built for stability. Gold eyelets add a pop of detail near the laces, while the tongue carries a special Eastside Golf logo.

On the heel, embroidered text reinforces the collaboration. Clean, sharp, and functional, this pair delivers premium style alongside performance-focused features tailored for golf.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Eastside Golf x Nike Victory Tour 4 will be released on September 25th via Eastside and October 2nd for a wider retailer release. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $155 when they are released.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike