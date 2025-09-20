A Fresh Take On The Air Max Plus With Eastside Golf

The Eastside Golf x Nike Air Max Plus is officially dropping this fall. The pair will first release on September 25th through Eastside Golf, followed by a wider launch on October 2nd.

The Air Max Plus, often called the TN, is known for its aggressive design and signature Tuned Air cushioning. Its legacy in sneaker culture stretches back to the late 90s when it became a symbol of bold design and everyday performance.

This collaboration keeps that spirit alive while adding Eastside Golf’s unique storytelling. The brand has carved out space by merging golf heritage with streetwear. Nike has been pairing with Eastside Golf since 2021, producing sneakers and apparel that celebrate culture while pushing the game forward.

This upcoming release continues that momentum, bringing the Air Max Plus into the mix for the first time. The model remains one of Nike’s most recognizable lifestyle sneakers, worn on and off the course for decades.

The collaboration hints at both sport and lifestyle, bridging gaps between worlds that rarely intersect. Looking at the official photos, it’s clear Eastside Golf is aiming for more than just another crossover sneaker, it’s about blending tradition with fresh perspective.

The Eastside Golf x Nike Air Max Plus features a clean icy blue gradient across the uppers. Mesh construction keeps the shoe breathable, while TPU overlays add structure.

A jeweled mini Swoosh sits on the lateral side, offering contrast. The Tuned Air midsole includes visible Air units for comfort and cushioning. White midsoles balance the design, paired with translucent outsoles for a crisp finish.

Branding appears on the tongue and heel with Eastside Golf’s signature details. Together, the look blends performance tech with a lifestyle-ready aesthetic that nods to golf but feels built for city streets.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Eastside Golf x Nike Air Max Plus will be released on September 25th via Eastside and October 2nd for a wider retailer release. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $155 when they are released.

