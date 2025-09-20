Rare Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Oregon” Sample Surfaces

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Oregon” Sample has surfaced, showcasing another rare look at Kobe Bryant’s celebrated line. Designed for performance, the pair carries strong ties to the University of Oregon, a program deeply connected to Nike.

This unreleased edition captures the school’s spirit while honoring Kobe’s legacy on the hardwood. The Kobe 4 changed basketball footwear when it first debuted in 2008. Bryant pushed for a lighter, lower-cut shoe, defying the trend of bulky designs.

That bold move influenced countless modern performance sneakers. The Protro series has since reintroduced those iconic designs with updated technology for today’s athletes. Now, this Oregon Sample adds to the lore.

While it never reached a retail release, its details highlight how Nike often created exclusive player editions and team samples. That history adds weight to the silhouette’s reputation as both a performance model and a collector’s favorite.

The photos provided reveal a striking mix of glossy black, bright yellow, and deep green. Oregon-inspired accents appear on the heel, paired with speckled midsole detailing and Kobe’s signature touch.

These elements elevate the already legendary Kobe 4, showing why unreleased samples spark so much attention.

Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Oregon” Sample

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Oregon” Sample features a glossy black upper with bold yellow Swooshes on the sides. Dark green hits cover the outsole, adding depth to the design.

A speckled white midsole breaks up the darker tones, giving the shoe contrast and energy. Yellow panels on the heel stand out, with Kobe’s signature etched in green for a personal detail.

The shoe maintains the lightweight, low-cut build that redefined performance basketball footwear. With its Oregon-inspired palette and premium construction, this sample balances exclusivity with Kobe’s forward-thinking approach to design, making it a standout piece in sneaker history.