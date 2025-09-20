On-Foot Shots Of The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Triple Black”

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Triple Black” surfaces in new on-foot images. This pair honors Bryant’s lasting influence while delivering a bold, stealthy look.

Dressed in an all-black design, the shoe embraces simplicity while weaving in subtle details that celebrate his legacy. The Air Force 1 has always stood as one of Nike’s most iconic silhouettes.

Originally designed by Bruce Kilgore in 1982, it was the first basketball shoe to feature Nike Air cushioning. Since then, it’s been reimagined countless times, crossing over from performance to lifestyle.

Adding Kobe Bryant into the mix takes the AF1 into a different realm. His competitive edge and connection to the game translate into every design inspired by his story. The “Triple Black” colorway embodies that fierce Mamba Mentality.

Its snake-like textures nod to Bryant’s Black Mamba identity, while the tonal palette keeps the shoe versatile. The on-foot shots highlight how the sneaker balances style and tribute. With details like Bryant’s numbers stitched on the heel and his logo on the tongue, the storytelling stays personal yet universal.

The latest images showcase a closer look at this clean and powerful design. These photos underline how the sneaker carries both a lifestyle appeal and a heartfelt connection to Kobe’s career.

Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Triple Black”

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Triple Black” features a textured snakeskin upper for a bold, Mamba-inspired aesthetic. The all-black design extends across the midsole, outsole, and Swoosh, creating a uniform, stealthy finish.

Bryant’s “8” and “24” are embroidered on the heels, symbolizing his legendary Lakers numbers. His signature logo appears on the tongue, adding a personal touch.

Metallic lace dubraes bring a subtle shine to the otherwise matte presentation. The sneaker’s tonal look is versatile, while the premium textures make it stand out. This AF1 embodies both classic Nike heritage and Bryant’s fearless Mamba mentality.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Triple Black” will be released in the Holiday 2025 or Spring 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when released.