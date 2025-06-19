The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White” combines an iconic silhouette with an unforgettable legacy. Clean and understated, this pair leans into simplicity while honoring one of the game’s most relentless figures.

The all-white colorway does more than just look sharp, it speaks to Kobe’s no-nonsense mentality and surgical precision on the court. The Air Force 1 has been a staple since its debut in 1982. Over the years, it’s become a blank canvas for storytelling.

Collaborations like this prove that timeless design and personal tribute can coexist without screaming for attention. With subtle nods to Kobe's storied career, including the “8” and “24” on each heel and his logo ghosted into the leather, this drop is about legacy.

Official images reveal a full leather upper with textured overlays and tonal stitching. A faint snakeskin pattern calls back to the Black Mamba nickname. The tongue tags, dubraes, and sockliners keep the monochromatic theme alive.

Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White”

Image via Nike

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White” features an all-leather upper with subtle snakeskin textures throughout. Tonal branding includes a white Swoosh and stitched Kobe logos on the heel panels.

Each backtab carries either “8” or “24” in white embroidery, nodding to Bryant’s two jersey numbers. The classic AF1 midsole sits below, wrapped in bright white from top to bottom. White laces, perforated toe boxes, and textured eyestays complete the clean look.

Everything about the shoe feels intentional, from the construction to the restrained palette. This pair stays true to both Kobe’s legacy and the Air Force 1’s DNA.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White” will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop

Image via Nike

Image via Nike