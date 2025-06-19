The Air Jordan 10 "Steel" Drops With OG Packaging

The Air Jordan 10 OG “Steel” is officially making its comeback this August, complete with the original packaging. First released in 1994, this colorway marked a shift in Jordan Brand’s design direction following Michael Jordan’s first retirement.

With its clean mix of white, black, and steel grey, the sneaker struck a balance between sleek performance and streetwear appeal. The return stays true to the original formula, but what makes this reissue even more notable is the inclusion of the OG box.

It's a nod to longtime fans who remember the early days of the retro era. The Air Jordan 10 holds a unique spot in the lineup. It was built with a minimalist upper and came with a bold striped outsole that celebrated Jordan’s accomplishments year-by-year.

Unlike other models, the 10 emphasized legacy as much as it did innovation. The “Steel” colorway stood out for its neutral palette and subtle checkered interior, a detail that has remained iconic through every re-release.

As shown in the official photos, the 2025 pair sticks closely to its roots. That includes the OG-styled box, premium tumbled leather uppers, and outsole hits that still list MJ’s accolades up to that point.

The Air Jordan 10 OG “Steel” features a white tumbled leather upper with black leather overlays and steel grey accents. A striped outsole honors Michael Jordan’s career milestones from 1985 through 1994.

The checkered inner lining and webbed lace loops stay faithful to the original release. The heel sports a bold black Jumpman, while the tongue showcases the classic Air Jordan 23 branding.

The sneaker also arrives in special packaging, which is an OG-style box covered in photo prints from Jordan’s career. Every element reflects the design choices that made the 10 such a cult favorit.