New Look At The Air Jordan 10 "Steel" Retro

BY Ben Atkinson 42 Views
air-jordan-10-og-steel-sneaker-news
Image via JD Sports UK
The Air Jordan 10 OG “Steel” returns in August, and the new photos show a faithful nod to the iconic 1994 original.

The Air Jordan 10 OG “Steel” is making a return this August, bringing back one of the cleaner looks from the early Jordan lineup. Originally released in 1994, this pair helped carry Jordan Brand through MJ’s brief first retirement.

It’s not just a nostalgic favorite, it’s a reminder of the brand’s ability to build legacy, even in his absence. The Jordan 10 was designed by Tinker Hatfield and stood out for its sleek, performance-driven design.

It ditched flashy elements for a smooth leather build, a full-length Air unit, and a unique outsole etched with Michael’s career milestones. Also, the “Steel” colorway has always been one of the most popular, offering a versatile mix of white, black, and grey that works on and off the court.

Retailer photos have now surfaced, and they confirm that this pair sticks close to the original formula. Further, the premium tumbled leather uppers, black detailing, and striped outsole all return.

The checkered sockliner adds some subtle flair, and the clean shape should have longtime collectors and new fans alike paying attention. Scroll through the shots above for a closer look at this August drop.

Air Jordan 10 OG “Steel”
air-jordan-10-og-steel-sneaker-news
Image via JD Sports UK

The Air Jordan 10 OG “Steel” features a crisp white tumbled leather upper paired with black and grey accents. Also, a checkered black and white lining adds texture.

The striped outsole highlights Jordan’s career achievements. Branding is kept minimal, with a simple Jumpman logo on the heel. Further, black lace loops contrast against the upper, reinforcing the sneaker’s structured, athletic feel.

Further, the classic silhouette is finished off with a durable black outsole and that iconic black pull tab on the heel. Overall, this is a no-nonsense retro that nails the balance between sport and lifestyle.

Air Jordan 10 OG “Steel” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 10 OG “Steel” will return on August 2nd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will likely be $200 when they drop.

air-jordan-10-og-steel-sneaker-news
Image via JD Sports UK
air-jordan-10-og-steel-sneaker-news
Image via JD Sports UK

