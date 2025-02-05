Air Jordan 10 "Steel" Makes A Long-Awaited Return

The wait is almost over.

The Air Jordan 10 OG is officially set to return in the "Steel" colorway this August. Originally expected earlier in the year, the release was pushed back, making the wait even more exciting for sneaker fans. The sneaker stays true to its 1994 origins, featuring a crisp white leather upper for a clean and timeless look. Contrasting black and light steel grey accents add depth, while black leather overlays bring a sleek edge. The signature checkerboard pattern on the inner lining pays tribute to its heritage, keeping the design authentic to the original.

This release balances style and performance, making it perfect for both the court and casual wear. The midsole provides reliable cushioning, ensuring comfort all day long. The outsole stays true to its roots, featuring stripes that highlight Michael Jordan’s early career achievements. With its mix of nostalgia and premium craftsmanship, the Air Jordan 10 OG "Steel" is set to appeal to both longtime collectors and new fans. The confirmed August release only builds more anticipation, as sneakerheads prepare to grab a piece of Jordan Brand history.

"Steel" Air Jordan 10 OG

The sneakers showcase the signature Jordan 10 striped outsole in black and steel grey. A clean white midsole complements the crisp white leather uppers, staying true to the OG design. Light grey leather overlays add subtle contrast, while black laces and grey eyelets complete the upper. Jordan branding appears on the tongues, with a black Jumpman logo standing out on the heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 10 OG “Steel” will return on July 19th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will likely be $200 when they drop. This release revives one of the most iconic Jordan silhouettes in its classic "Steel" colorway. Plus, the mix of nostalgia and modern style has already created buzz among sneaker fans. As the confirmed August release date nears, excitement only continues to grow for this must-have addition to the Air Jordan lineup.

