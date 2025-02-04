Air Jordan 11 "Rare Air" Gets An Official Release Date

Air-Jordan-11-Rare-Air-2025-IH0296-400
Image via @zsneakerheadz
Demand for this pair will likely be high.

The Air Jordan 11 “Rare Air” is set to make waves this year. This fresh take on the iconic silhouette brings a patriotic twist to a fan-favorite model. The sneaker features a crisp white leather upper, replacing the traditional mesh for a more premium feel. A deep navy patent leather mudguard wraps around the shoe, adding that signature glossy finish. The design is completed with a bold red Jumpman logo on the heel, creating a striking contrast. Underfoot, a semi-translucent, milky outsole provides durability and grip, while the white midsole keeps the look clean.

Rope laces and the classic lace loops stay true to the Jordan 11’s signature style. The padded collar ensures comfort, making this a stylish and functional choice on and off the court. Jordan Brand continues to experiment with new materials and bold color schemes, and the “Rare Air” edition is no exception. This fresh take adds a new chapter to the Air Jordan 11’s legendary history. Sneakerheads and collectors will want to keep their eyes on this release. Expect demand to be high when these finally drop. If you're a fan of the Jordan 11, this is a must-cop. Stay tuned for more updates as the release date approaches.

"Rare Air" Air Jordan 11

The sneakers feature a sail rubber sole and a white midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white leather base, with deep royal patent leather overlays. Further, a vibrant fire-red Jumpman is on the sides, adding some flair to these shoes. Overall, there is almost no doubt that this pair will be a hit when it is released later this year.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Rare Air” will be released on October 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $230 when they are released. Further, with its premium leather build and bold color blocking, this release is expected to be a major hit among sneaker fans.

