Jordan Brand Celebrates 35 Years Of The Air Jordan 5

The Air Jordan 5 is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a fresh new look. Dubbed the "Medium Soft Pink" colorway, this release blends classic elements with modern styling. The sneaker features a clean white leather upper, providing a sleek and timeless base. Soft pink accents appear on the sock liner, Nike Air branding, and midsole detailing, adding a subtle yet stylish touch. Meanwhile, black elements on the midsole and branding create contrast, making the pink pop even more. Jordan Brand keeps the signature Air Jordan 5 details intact. The mesh side panels remain, ensuring breathability and maintaining the shoe’s heritage.

The reflective silver tongue adds a bold finish, catching the light just like previous fan-favorite AJ5 releases. The number 23 is stitched near the heel in black and pink, further nodding to Jordan’s legendary career. To complete the look, a translucent outsole rounds out the design, offering both durability and traction. This anniversary release is perfect for longtime collectors and new sneaker fans alike. It honors the Air Jordan 5’s legacy while bringing fresh colors to the mix. With its crisp white and soft pink combination, this pair is a must-have. Expect high demand when it drops later this year. Stay tuned for official release details.

"35th Anniversary" Air Jordan 5 OG

The sneakers have a semi-translucent rubber sole paired with a black midsole that displays pink fighter jet-inspired details. Further, the uppers are made from white nubuck, along with matching overlays. Additionally, white netting decorates the sides, complemented by white laces. Pink accents appear on the Jordan branding on the black tongues, while more pink branding is also featured on the heels.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 5 “35th Anniversary” is releasing on October 11th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. This special release celebrates 35 years of the Air Jordan 5’s legacy with a fresh and stylish new look.