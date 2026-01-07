Cardi B Claps Back At Jesse Woo For Accusing Her Of Having A "Revenge Baby"

BY Cole Blake
MISTR's National PrEP Day
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Cardi B attends MISTR's National PrEP Day at The Abbey on October 09, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MISTR, Free Online PrEP)
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs welcomed their first child together back in November.

Cardi B went off on Jesse Woo in a fiery X Spaces livestream viewed by Complex on Monday. The Love and Hip Hop: Miami star had recently accused her of having a child with Stefon Diggs as a way of getting back at her estranged husband, Offset.

"A revenge on what? On who? Yo, these b*tches just be saying sh*t because what is a revenge baby? Do you think that l be like, 'Hey, I'm going to have a baby because I'm going to have revenge!’ On what, b*tch? On my ex-husband, b*tch?" Cardi began her rant. "I don't need to have a baby for revenge, baby. My whole life is revenge, my money is revenge, my career is revenge. My album is revenge. Me not dying over a n***a is revenge. Me having freedom is revenge.”

She continued: “I could wake up and buy me a car, a house. I could spend a million dollars in one day. You know why I kept my baby? Because I love my baby. Me and my man made that baby with f*cking love, b*tch. We was f*cking down. F*cking down, ‘til it stank!"

From there, Cardi B went after Jesse Woo directly. “Jessie Woo is another hating ass b*tch," she said. “You always f*cking lying about some sh*t, dumb*ss b*tch. Sick of you too, bitch. The f*ck is you talking about 'policing?' I don't got to police no n***a to stay with me."

Cardi concluded: “You think it's easy to carry life? … Of course this a b*tch with no f*cking kids, so you wouldn't even understand how sacred that sh*t is. Think having a baby is buying a puppy? B*tch, this ain't no f*cking puppy! And that's another b*tch that I don't f*cking like cuz she lied on me. Lied on me the day that I announced that I was pregnant. Suck my d*ck, b*tch.”

Who Is Cardi B Dating?

Following her split from Offset, Cardi B began dating Stefon Diggs. Within a year, the two announced they were expecting their first child together. She welcomed their son in November.

Diggs was arrested on a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of assault, last month. Cardi spoke out in his defense in a since-deleted post on X. "Not once has that woman said anything to me about being touched.. NOT ONCE!!," she wrote, as caught by TMZ.

