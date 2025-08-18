On Friday, Cardi B dropped off her new single, "Imaginary Playerz." The track samples Jay-Z's 1997 classic, but unfortunately, it didn't exactly make a splash on the charts. According to AllHipHop, it debuted at No. 147 on the Spotify U.S. chart and at No. 56 on Apple Music.

The music video, on the other hand, has managed to rack up a whopping 2.5 million views on YouTube in the few days since it was released.

"Imaginary Playerz" is the fourth single from Cardi's upcoming sophomore album, Am I The Drama? The highly anticipated project is slated for release on September 19. During a livestream over the weekend, the femcee revealed why she chose the song as her latest single, claiming it was due to what it represents.

“I had to come like this, I had to come strong, and sh*tting on you b*tches," she explained. "I love this record and I don’t give a f*ck what nobody say and i’m standing on that, yall can suck my d*ck and I know I ate that sh*t.”

Is Cardi B Pregnant?

The song has earned mixed reactions from listeners. While many think it's a solid offering, others think it left a lot to be desired. Some even think they could have done a better job with it. Mickey Factz, for example, recently took to TikTok to claim that Cardi should have called him up for help.

"Cardi B shoulda called me to kill this beat even more [teary-eyed laugh emoji]," he said. "Ima email, dm, text away ... Ive helped so many people." She's yet to respond.

New music isn't all Cardi B is making headlines for these days either. She's also been dealing with quite a bit in her personal life amid her divorce from Offset and new relationship with Stefon Diggs. Rumors that she's pregnant even began to circulate earlier this month, which she promptly addressed during a livestream last week.