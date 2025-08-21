Cardi B is not one to let misconceptions about herself slide, and during a recent rant on Stationhead, she decided to shut one of them down. This misconception, of course, is that she's only using the platform because her longtime rival Nicki Minaj recently urged her fans not to.

"Don't f*cking come at me when it comes to f*cking Stationhead and getting on f*cking Stationhead," she began, as captured by Live Bitez. "I was one of the f*cking first artists to get on motherf*cking Stationhead. One of the first that they actually asked me if I want a stake ... So shut the f*ck up. I don't know what the f*ck y'all talking about. Every single time that I motherf*cking put out a single I come here."

Instagram users have mixed feelings about Cardi's latest rant. While some think she should have kept all of this to herself, others are coming to her defense. "Why is she always online arguing with people and trying to prove a point," one commenter wonders. "She’s right though," someone else says.

Cardi B "Imaginary Playerz"

Cardi's newest single is "Imaginary Playerz," which samples Jay-Z's 1997 In My Lifetime, Vol. 1 song of the same name. That too had listeners split. It left many eager to hear what else she'll have to offer on her upcoming album Am I The Drama?, and left others less than impressed.

This includes Joe Budden, who weighed in on the track during a recent episode of his podcast. According to him, it left a lot to be desired and was the wrong beat for Cardi.