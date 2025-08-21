Cardi B Reminds Fans Who Really Pioneered Stationhead Following Nicki Minaj's Surprise Exit

BY Caroline Fisher 527 Views
Nov 1, 2024; West Allis, WI, USA; Rapper and songwriter Cardi B speaks at a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris Friday, November 1, 2024 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin. Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to Cardi B, she was one of the very first artists to ever use Stationhead, despite misconceptions.

Cardi B is not one to let misconceptions about herself slide, and during a recent rant on Stationhead, she decided to shut one of them down. This misconception, of course, is that she's only using the platform because her longtime rival Nicki Minaj recently urged her fans not to.

"Don't f*cking come at me when it comes to f*cking Stationhead and getting on f*cking Stationhead," she began, as captured by Live Bitez. "I was one of the f*cking first artists to get on motherf*cking Stationhead. One of the first that they actually asked me if I want a stake ... So shut the f*ck up. I don't know what the f*ck y'all talking about. Every single time that I motherf*cking put out a single I come here."

Instagram users have mixed feelings about Cardi's latest rant. While some think she should have kept all of this to herself, others are coming to her defense. "Why is she always online arguing with people and trying to prove a point," one commenter wonders. "She’s right though," someone else says.

Read More: Joe Budden Explains Why He Isn't A Fan Of Cardi B's New Single, "Imaginary Playerz"

Cardi B "Imaginary Playerz"

Cardi's newest single is "Imaginary Playerz," which samples Jay-Z's 1997 In My Lifetime, Vol. 1 song of the same name. That too had listeners split. It left many eager to hear what else she'll have to offer on her upcoming album Am I The Drama?, and left others less than impressed.

This includes Joe Budden, who weighed in on the track during a recent episode of his podcast. According to him, it left a lot to be desired and was the wrong beat for Cardi.

"She shouldn't do that again. Don't do that again," he said. "Don't take any East Coast, top 3 or 4 rapper, beat, classic song, and redo that... We're gonna shout out the writers. The writers killed. This is not about the writers. The writers killed... That wasn't enough."

Read More: Cardi B’s Jay-Z-Sampling Single “Imaginary Playerz” Makes Disappointing Spotify Debut

