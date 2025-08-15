Cardi B Addresses Pregnancy Rumors During Fiery Rant

BY Caroline Fisher 285 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Addresses Pregnancy Rumors Gossip News
Cardi B performs at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Friday, May 3, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, one social media user thought Cardi B seemed out of breath during a livestream, prompting them to suspect that she's expecting.

Cardi B is certainly no stranger to rumors, and recently, the femcee decided to shut one down for good. During a livestream, one viewer guessed she could be pregnant because she appeared to be out of breath. According to her, however, this was actually a result of her asthma.

“‘We thirty weeks pregnant’? No, you stupid b*tch," she said, as captured by Live Bitez. "I’m just f*cking out of breath ’cause I have asthma… Stop f*cking being f*cking funny in this b*tch before you get motherf*cking blocked, b*tch."

Clearly, Cardi is not expecting, and did not appreciate the speculation. This is far from the first time she's fallen victim to pregnancy rumors. Fans also suspected she could have another little one on the way back in January, which she also denied. At the time, however, she indicated that having another child isn't out of the question.

Read More: Cardi B Embodies '97 Jay-Z Flow For Latest Single "Imaginary Players"

Is Cardi B Pregnant?

Cardi hard launched her relationship with Stefon Diggs at a New York Knicks game in May. The relationship appears to be going well, and they frequently flaunt it online. Just this month, she hopped on TikTok to show off a gold Patek Philippe Nautilus that the athlete bought her. Reportedly, it holds a retail value of $73K and features an impressive 56 diamonds.

The relationship follows her split from the father of her children, Offset, who she was with for several years. They filed for divorce last summer, and things have gotten pretty messy since, with both of them throwing shade at any given opportunity.

Cardi's love life is far from all she's making headlines for these days though. The femcee is also currently gearing up to release her eagerly anticipated sophomore album, Am I The Drama? The project is slated for release on September 19, and today, she gave fans another taste of what's to come with her new Jay-Z-sampling single, "Imaginary Players." 

Read More: Cardi B's Copyright Lawsuit Might Affect The Tracklist For New Album "Am I The Drama?"

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Cardi B Unleashes On Offset Track Gossip News Music Cardi B Seemingly Unleashes On Offset In Fiery Upcoming Track 40.5K
4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Relationships Cardi B Addresses Rumors She’s Romantically Involved With Stefon Diggs 16.2K
Syndication: Phoenix Relationships Offset Goes Off On Twitter After Cardi B & Stefon Diggs’ Night Out 24.2K
Cardi B Fans Accuse Offset Shade Gossip News Gossip Cardi B Fans Accuse Offset Of Shading Her In Cryptic Post About Parenting 2.3K
Comments 0