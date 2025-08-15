Cardi B Addresses Pregnancy Rumors During Fiery Rant

Cardi B is certainly no stranger to rumors, and recently, the femcee decided to shut one down for good. During a livestream, one viewer guessed she could be pregnant because she appeared to be out of breath. According to her, however, this was actually a result of her asthma.

“‘We thirty weeks pregnant’? No, you stupid b*tch," she said, as captured by Live Bitez. "I’m just f*cking out of breath ’cause I have asthma… Stop f*cking being f*cking funny in this b*tch before you get motherf*cking blocked, b*tch."

Clearly, Cardi is not expecting, and did not appreciate the speculation. This is far from the first time she's fallen victim to pregnancy rumors. Fans also suspected she could have another little one on the way back in January, which she also denied. At the time, however, she indicated that having another child isn't out of the question.

Is Cardi B Pregnant?

Cardi hard launched her relationship with Stefon Diggs at a New York Knicks game in May. The relationship appears to be going well, and they frequently flaunt it online. Just this month, she hopped on TikTok to show off a gold Patek Philippe Nautilus that the athlete bought her. Reportedly, it holds a retail value of $73K and features an impressive 56 diamonds.

The relationship follows her split from the father of her children, Offset, who she was with for several years. They filed for divorce last summer, and things have gotten pretty messy since, with both of them throwing shade at any given opportunity.