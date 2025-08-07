Cardi B Flaunts Gifts From Stefon Diggs And Shares Cryptic Tweet After Offset Shade

Recently, Cardi B's ex Offset claimed that he's never seen one of his former partners upgrade after the breakup.

It goes without saying that Cardi B has a lot on her plate at the moment. On top of gearing up for the release of her eagerly anticipated sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, the femcee is currently in the middle of a messy divorce from her longtime partner Offset. The two of them have traded countless jabs online in the months since announcing their split, and earlier this week, the former Migos member threw what appeared to be shade during his appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast.

When asked if he thought getting cheated on "up or down" was worse, he claimed that he's yet to see a romantic partner of his level up after their relationship. "Every situation I've ever seen go on ... It's like the unseasoned version," he said. "I'm dead serious."

Of course, this led to speculation that he was referring to Cardi and her new boo Stefon Diggs, though this is unconfirmed. Regardless, the "Outside" artist hopped online recently to flaunt her romance with the athlete once again, indicating that he's far from a downgrade in her eyes.

Steffon Diggs & Cardi B

Earlier this week, she took to TikTok to show off a gold Patek Philippe Nautilus watch Diggs got her during a shopping spree at London Jewelers. According to Billboard, it holds a retail value of $73K and is adorned with 56 diamonds.

“This is a Patek Philippe. My boo boo got it for me at London Jewelers. I went to link up with him at London Jewelers,” she told followers. “At first I thought he was buying himself a watch and then he was like, ‘Surprise — a watch for you!'”

This isn't all Cardi has been up to lately, however. Yesterday (August 6), she also took to Twitter/X to share a cryptic message, prompting theories it was directed at Offset. "Everything is documented," she wrote simply. "E V E R Y T H I N G."

