Offset discussed his response to hearing Cardi B diss him on her recent single, "Outside," during an appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, this week. The Migos rapper revealed that he knew the song was in the works for quite some time.

The conversation began on the topic of Offset's upcoming album, Kiari, and whether he'll address the drama with his ex-wife on the project. "Is it therapy or are you clapping at someone?" Budden asked. Offset responded: "It's therapy. I ain't doing that on the album. The shots? I ain't doing that. I might speak on life situations, but I'm not doing that. That ain't the way to do it. There's too much involved, family, kids. That sh*t gonna be lame 10 years from now. I ain't on that, but I'll be expressing some feelings of how I feel about certain things."

As for his reaction to hearing "Outside," he said: "I actually knew about the song before the song came out, like prior to the bullsh*t that was happening. If it is stuff at me... Everything is a timing thing. That record's been done. I know about the record. It look like how it look."

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Relationship

Offset and Cardi B were married from 2017 to 2024. The Invasion of Privacy rapper filed for divorce from Offset in the summer of last year. She's since begun dating New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

When the two first went Instagram official, Offset responded to the announcement on X: "Good roll out n PR. Today I pass." Diggs ended up firing back by sharing a picture of himself catching a football with the caption: “We good over here, I caught her.”