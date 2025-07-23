Offset's First Time Going Live On TikTok Results In Fans Sending Him Money

BY Zachary Horvath 1027 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons
Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Offset before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis via Imagn Images
Offset had never been on TikTok Live prior to this, and for whatever reason, fans felt inclined to gift him cash.

Offset is quite active on social media, but for some reason, TikTok just isn't his thing. He made that known during his first ever live session on the app as caught by Live Bitez. But he wanted to give it a try and see what it was all about.

Overall, his first experience was pretty standard. He was quite confused on what certain icons meant, including the flowers. "I got 28 of them flower things. What that mean?" he asked his audience in one clip. Eventually, he got his answer in the following video.

"Oh, it's money? Y'all giving me money?" he said. 'Set was incredibly appreciative of his fans' generosity. However, he implored them to stop and keep whatever they were sending. "I don't want no money, man. I love y'all man. Appreciate it, love."

Elsewhere during the stream, Offset demanded that people stop leaking songs of his. This led someone to ask him when his next album is coming out. The former Migos member revealed that KIARI, which has been in limbo, is dropping "sooner than later," he said with a smile.

Hopefully, it does. He's been feeding folks singles quite consistently since 2024.

Read More: Tyler, The Creator "DON'T TAP THE GLASS" Review

Offset & Cardi B

Highlights consist of "Style Rare" featuring Gunna, "Swing My Way," "TEN," and "Bodies" with JID. With a lot of big artists popping out late into 2025 with highly anticipated projects, maybe it will encourage Offset to join the party as well.

Overall, though, things have been fairly lowkey in for the ATL rapper. Of course, he's still going through the process of splitting up from Cardi B, which has still been messy.

Most recently, he taunted his ex after the Invasion of Privacy creative deleted all posts including Stefon Diggs, her new boyfriend. It led to breakup rumors, which Diggs and Cardi have both vehemently denied. Still, 'Set had fun with it at the time, saying that he's a "cancer" and that "you can get rid of me."

Read More: Kendrick Lamar & Drake’s Two Versions Of Hip-Hop Power

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
US-ENTERTAINMENT-IMPACT AWARDS Relationships Cardi B Claims God Told Her To Give Stefon Diggs A Chance 3.9K
Jeremy Scott - Backstage - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Relationships Offset Cheating Allegations Resurface After Kai Cenat Stream, Cardi B Reacts 20.8K
4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Relationships Cardi B Addresses Rumors She’s Romantically Involved With Stefon Diggs 16.1K
Cardi B Sets Record Straight Stefon Diggs Rumors Gossip News Gossip Cardi B Seemingly Sets The Record Straight Amid Stefon Diggs Breakup Rumors 9.2K
Comments 1