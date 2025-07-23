Offset had never been on TikTok Live prior to this, and for whatever reason, fans felt inclined to gift him cash.

Most recently, he taunted his ex after the Invasion of Privacy creative deleted all posts including Stefon Diggs, her new boyfriend. It led to breakup rumors, which Diggs and Cardi have both vehemently denied. Still, 'Set had fun with it at the time, saying that he's a "cancer" and that "you can get rid of me."

Elsewhere during the stream, Offset demanded that people stop leaking songs of his. This led someone to ask him when his next album is coming out. The former Migos member revealed that KIARI, which has been in limbo, is dropping "sooner than later," he said with a smile.

Offset is quite active on social media, but for some reason, TikTok just isn't his thing. He made that known during his first ever live session on the app as caught by Live Bitez. But he wanted to give it a try and see what it was all about.

