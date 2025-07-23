Offset is quite active on social media, but for some reason, TikTok just isn't his thing. He made that known during his first ever live session on the app as caught by Live Bitez. But he wanted to give it a try and see what it was all about.
Overall, his first experience was pretty standard. He was quite confused on what certain icons meant, including the flowers. "I got 28 of them flower things. What that mean?" he asked his audience in one clip. Eventually, he got his answer in the following video.
"Oh, it's money? Y'all giving me money?" he said. 'Set was incredibly appreciative of his fans' generosity. However, he implored them to stop and keep whatever they were sending. "I don't want no money, man. I love y'all man. Appreciate it, love."
Elsewhere during the stream, Offset demanded that people stop leaking songs of his. This led someone to ask him when his next album is coming out. The former Migos member revealed that KIARI, which has been in limbo, is dropping "sooner than later," he said with a smile.
Hopefully, it does. He's been feeding folks singles quite consistently since 2024.
Offset & Cardi B
Highlights consist of "Style Rare" featuring Gunna, "Swing My Way," "TEN," and "Bodies" with JID. With a lot of big artists popping out late into 2025 with highly anticipated projects, maybe it will encourage Offset to join the party as well.
Overall, though, things have been fairly lowkey in for the ATL rapper. Of course, he's still going through the process of splitting up from Cardi B, which has still been messy.
Most recently, he taunted his ex after the Invasion of Privacy creative deleted all posts including Stefon Diggs, her new boyfriend. It led to breakup rumors, which Diggs and Cardi have both vehemently denied. Still, 'Set had fun with it at the time, saying that he's a "cancer" and that "you can get rid of me."