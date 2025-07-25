Offset Gets Super Braggadocious On "Professional"

Offset has been extremely generous with the singles, especially this year. He recently teased his next album too, so maybe were close to it?

He confirmed that after one his viewers asked him, revealing it's coming "sooner than later." The effort will be titled KIARI, which is his first government name. Offset has been teasing another tape since the release of 2023's SET IT OFF, but with his tumultuous split from Cardi B , it's put that on halt.

Moreover, this track arrives on the heels of a recent TikTok livestream, which happened to be the former Migos rapper's first one ever. At one point during his chat with his fans, he begged them to stop leaking his music. He especially hammered this point home because he is in fact working on his next solo album.

Offset gets money, attention from the ladies, and has plenty of motion. That sounds like a "Professional" rapper to us. Or if you didn't believe that he's got it like that, he's reminding you on said single. It's his third of 2025, following up on "TEN" and his murderous effort with JID, "Bodies."

