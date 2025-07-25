Offset Gets Super Braggadocious On "Professional"

Offset gets money, attention from the ladies, and has plenty of motion. That sounds like a "Professional" rapper to us. Or if you didn't believe that he's got it like that, he's reminding you on said single. It's his third of 2025, following up on "TEN" and his murderous effort with JID, "Bodies."
Moreover, this track arrives on the heels of a recent TikTok livestream, which happened to be the former Migos rapper's first one ever. At one point during his chat with his fans, he begged them to stop leaking his music. He especially hammered this point home because he is in fact working on his next solo album.
He confirmed that after one his viewers asked him, revealing it's coming "sooner than later." The effort will be titled KIARI, which is his first government name. Offset has been teasing another tape since the release of 2023's SET IT OFF, but with his tumultuous split from Cardi B, it's put that on halt.
But with him being incredibly active this year and even in 2024, he could be trending towards dropping it as soon as he said.
"Professional" is your standard Migos-related fare with brags on top of more brags. The beat is quite interesting as it features a quirky sound effect looping in the background. The toxic bars are also in full effect, as Offset references his recent cancer comments amid Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' recent breakup rumors.
Spin "Professional" below.
Offset "Professional"
Quotable Lyrics:
N****, you sh**tin' me
I'm cancer, you cannot get rid of me (Uh-uh)
The PJ is goin' to Italy (PJ)
You lil' boys nothin' but kid to me (Lil' boy)
I got to the strip, throw a sixty piece (Sixty)
These n****s is nothin' but b*tch to me (B*tch)
