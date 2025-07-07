Offset Seemingly Taunts Cardi B After Ridding Her Instagram Of Stefon Diggs

It's no secret that Cardi B has endured plenty of ups and downs in her love life in recent months. Unfortunately, the drama doesn't show any signs of slowing down. Last year, her and her longtime partner Offset decided to go their separate ways for good, filing for divorce just months into her third pregnancy. They've since traded various insults and accusations online.

While their feud has certainly gotten ugly, the femcee was able to take her mind off of it by spending time with her new boo, Stefon Diggs. Rumors that her and the athlete were an item began to circulate last year. After being spotted together multiple times, they hard launched their relationship at a New York Knicks game in May.

Now, however, it looks like that too could have allegedly come to an end. Recently, social media users noticed that all posts featuring Diggs have been removed from Cardi's Instagram account. Of course, this resulted in rumors that the two of them broke up. At the time of writing, this is unconfirmed.

Did Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Break Up?

Amid all the chatter, Offset hopped online to share what appears to be his reaction to the rampant rumors. “You can’t get rid of me. I’m like cancer. You can’t get rid of the cancer," he said on Instagram Live with a smile, as captured by Dlo4rmDaGo on YouTube. "I’m harder than all you p*****s.” For now, it's still unclear whether or not his message has anything to do with the breakup rumors, but fans are convinced it's related.

Both Diggs and Cardi have yet to address speculation about their relationship and its potential demise. Diggs has not removed any posts featuring the "Outside" rapper from his own Instagram profile.