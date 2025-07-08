Earlier this week, Cardi B's fans noticed that she cleared her Instagram profile of any and all posts featuring her new boo, Stefon Diggs. Unsurprisingly, this resulted in rumors that the two of them decided to go their separate ways. Her ex Offset even hopped online to throw what seemed like shade amid the speculation. “You can’t get rid of me. I’m like cancer. You can’t get rid of the cancer," he declared on Instagram Live. "I’m harder than all you p*****s.”



Now, however, it looks like Cardi has finally set the record straight. Recently, she reposted a fun video of her and Diggs working out together, as captured by Hollywood Unlocked. While this isn't undeniable proof that they're still an item, it certainly seems to suggest that's the case.

For the most part, the femcee's supporters are glad to hear that there's likely no truth to all of this breakup buzz. "This makes me happy!," one Instagram commenter writes. "She hit y’all with the….SIKE 😂😂😂❤️," someone else says.

Are Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Still Together?

Other commenters are speculating that Cardi cleared out any posts featuring Diggs to make room to promote her upcoming album, Am I The Drama? The Bronx artist officially announced the project last month, dropping off its bold cover art and even revealing a release date. Fans can expect to hear it in full on September 19, 2025.

In April, she teased what's to come, telling listeners that they can look forward to some exciting features. "I feel like it’s gonna really, really surprise y’all," she said in part on Twitter Spaces at the time. “I can tell y’all this, I’m 100 percent confident with this album.”

As for Diggs, he hasn't addressed any of the speculation about his relationship with Cardi B, or deleted any posts featuring the rapper from his social media profiles.