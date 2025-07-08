Cardi B Seemingly Sets The Record Straight Amid Stefon Diggs Breakup Rumors

BY Caroline Fisher 1090 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Sets Record Straight Stefon Diggs Rumors Gossip News
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Social media users recently noticed that Cardi B has removed all posts featuring Stefon Diggs from her Instagram profile.

Earlier this week, Cardi B's fans noticed that she cleared her Instagram profile of any and all posts featuring her new boo, Stefon Diggs. Unsurprisingly, this resulted in rumors that the two of them decided to go their separate ways. Her ex Offset even hopped online to throw what seemed like shade amid the speculation. “You can’t get rid of me. I’m like cancer. You can’t get rid of the cancer," he declared on Instagram Live. "I’m harder than all you p*****s.”


Now, however, it looks like Cardi has finally set the record straight. Recently, she reposted a fun video of her and Diggs working out together, as captured by Hollywood Unlocked. While this isn't undeniable proof that they're still an item, it certainly seems to suggest that's the case. 

For the most part, the femcee's supporters are glad to hear that there's likely no truth to all of this breakup buzz. "This makes me happy!," one Instagram commenter writes. "She hit y’all with the….SIKE 😂😂😂❤️," someone else says.

Read More: Cardi B Becomes The Drama At Paris Fashion Week Amid Stefon Diggs Breakup Rumors

Are Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Still Together?

Other commenters are speculating that Cardi cleared out any posts featuring Diggs to make room to promote her upcoming album, Am I The Drama? The Bronx artist officially announced the project last month, dropping off its bold cover art and even revealing a release date. Fans can expect to hear it in full on September 19, 2025.

In April, she teased what's to come, telling listeners that they can look forward to some exciting features. "I feel like it’s gonna really, really surprise y’all," she said in part on Twitter Spaces at the time. “I can tell y’all this, I’m 100 percent confident with this album.”

As for Diggs, he hasn't addressed any of the speculation about his relationship with Cardi B, or deleted any posts featuring the rapper from his social media profiles.

Read More: Offset Seemingly Taunts Cardi B After Ridding Her Instagram Of Stefon Diggs

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Offset Cardi B Ridding Instagram Stefon Diggs Hip Hop News Music Offset Seemingly Taunts Cardi B After Ridding Her Instagram Of Stefon Diggs 5.7K
Cardi B Vacation Stefon Diggs Relationship News Relationships Cardi B Enjoys Extravagant Vacation With Stefon Diggs Amid New Album Buzz 2.0K
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room Music Cardi B Demands That Fans Stay Single Like Her Despite Stefon Diggs Dating Rumors 2.8K
Syndication: Nashville Relationships Cardi B Looks Unbothered By Offset’s Explosive Reaction To Stefon Diggs Dating Rumors 12.7K