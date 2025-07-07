Cardi B Becomes The Drama At Paris Fashion Week Amid Stefon Diggs Breakup Rumors

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 262 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Stefon Diggs Breakup Rumor Hip Hop News
June 2, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Cardi B performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B doesn't always immediately address drama, and the Stefon Diggs rumors might have to wait amid a new album rollout.

Cardi B and Offset are sadly still in the middle of a contentious divorce, and things are not getting any easier for either artist. In the case of the former, she has a new album to roll out, but also some fashion commitments that might line up with more romantic drama with Stefon Diggs.

Fans noticed that the Bronx femcee deleted all her Instagram pictures with the NFL player. Even the former Migo seemed to react to this online. But despite this rumored rift, she still popped out and stunned at the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week, as caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram.

The Am I The Drama? artist even brought a live crow with her to tie it into that new album and just complete the fabulous fit. As far as anything she said or remarked during this, we don't know. But it seems like Cardi B definitely didn't address the Diggs rumors in any capacity.

Again, this is just social media speculation based on online activity that could have all sorts of contexts behind it. Still, fans expressed worry and surprise, since the couple only recently went fully public.

Read More: Plies Reacts To The FBI's Conclusion About Jeffrey Epstein's Death And Alleged Client List

Are Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Still Together?

Nevertheless, take these conclusions with a massive grain of salt. Neither Cardi B nor Stefon Diggs have said anything about their romance at press time. In fact, beyond some non-specific remarks and online posts, they haven't really spilled the tea on anything relating to them.

For now, we don't know for sure if the couple is still together or if this supposed Instagram wipe means what fans think it means. We will have to wait for stronger statements or hints to really come to a conclusion. But in the meantime, fans will probably continue to speculate.

Meanwhile, Cardi B's new album Am I The Drama? already caused a firestorm on social media three months before its release. Whether it's the tracklist debate, the aesthetic direction, or its commercial success, there is a lot of pressure for it to succeed. Cardi is ready for it, but she has plenty of other narratives and endeavors to balance.

Read More: Can Cardi B’s "Am I The Drama?" Overcome the Sophomore Slump?

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Cardi B Cheating Accusations Stefon Diggs Hip Hop News Gossip Cardi B Seems To Respond To Cheating Accusations Against Stefon Diggs 15.5K
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks Gossip Cardi B Seemingly Claps Back At Offset's Stefon Diggs Shade In New Instagram Post 10.6K
4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Relationships Cardi B Addresses Rumors She’s Romantically Involved With Stefon Diggs 16.0K
Cardi B Stefon Diggs Instagram Official Hip Hop News Sports Cardi B's Famous Friends Cheer Her On After Making Stefon Diggs Romance Instagram-Official 4.2K