Cardi B and Offset are sadly still in the middle of a contentious divorce, and things are not getting any easier for either artist. In the case of the former, she has a new album to roll out, but also some fashion commitments that might line up with more romantic drama with Stefon Diggs.

Fans noticed that the Bronx femcee deleted all her Instagram pictures with the NFL player. Even the former Migo seemed to react to this online. But despite this rumored rift, she still popped out and stunned at the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week, as caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram.

The Am I The Drama? artist even brought a live crow with her to tie it into that new album and just complete the fabulous fit. As far as anything she said or remarked during this, we don't know. But it seems like Cardi B definitely didn't address the Diggs rumors in any capacity.

Again, this is just social media speculation based on online activity that could have all sorts of contexts behind it. Still, fans expressed worry and surprise, since the couple only recently went fully public.

Are Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Still Together?

Nevertheless, take these conclusions with a massive grain of salt. Neither Cardi B nor Stefon Diggs have said anything about their romance at press time. In fact, beyond some non-specific remarks and online posts, they haven't really spilled the tea on anything relating to them.

For now, we don't know for sure if the couple is still together or if this supposed Instagram wipe means what fans think it means. We will have to wait for stronger statements or hints to really come to a conclusion. But in the meantime, fans will probably continue to speculate.