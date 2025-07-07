Plies is well-known for his occasional political commentary, whether that's blasting United States President Donald Trump or speaking on the Jeffrey Epstein conspiracy. So his reaction to the FBI's recent remarks about the case is not surprising at all.

For those unaware, the Federal Bureau of Investigations recently concluded that the child sex trafficker did take his own life and did not have a list of clients. That list allegedly tied into much of the political and entertainment elite, but no solid confirmations of these conspiracy theories appeared in new federal reviews. The same goes for conspiracy theories that someone murdered Epstein behind bars.

"Now The Attorney General & WH [White House] Saying It's No Epstein List!!" Plies remarked concerning Jeffrey Epstein on Twitter. "They Just Told Americans They Had The Files On Their Desk & Would Be Releasing Them To The Public. Elon Musk Told U Why He Felt They Hadn't Release Them. Now They Announced Yesterday It's No Epstein List! I Wonder Why??"

"U Can't Make This S**t Up!!!" he captioned a screenshot of his tweet on Instagram on Monday (July 7). "Now All Of A Sudden They Want U To Believe It Was Never A Epstein List!!! Yeah Right Buddy!!"

Jeffrey Epstein Client List

For those unaware, the Florida rapper referred to Elon Musk accusing Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein of being connected. More specifically, the tech provocateur claimed that Trump's name is in "the Epstein files," which the FBI is now denying the existence of. Also, previous promises from that administration about releasing the files fell under scrutiny.

But all this shrouds itself in conspiracy theories and presumptuous speculation, so take everything with a grain of salt. Plies previously criticized mainstream media for supposedly downplaying Trump and Epstein's alleged ties.