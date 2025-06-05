Elon Musk Crashes Out On Donald Trump And Alleges He's In The Epstein Files

Elon Musk joins former President Donald Trump on stage as Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., on October 5, 2024. © Jasper Colt / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Elon Musk recently left his White House position and argued explosively with President Donald Trump over a tax-cut bill.

Elon Musk was one of Donald Trump's strongest supporters in his successful third run for United States President, which resulted in his second term. However, it seems like that relationship has been destroyed after Musk left his Department of Government Efficiency role and criticized Trump's new tax-cut bill.

As caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, the tech tycoon launched some harrowing allegations against the convicted public official. He alleged via his Twitter platform that the New York businessman is in the Justice Department records relating to the late sex offender and alleged trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. This would allegedly implicate Trump in Epstein's crimes.

"Time to drop the really big bomb," Elon Musk alleged concerning Donald Trump on the social media platform. "@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made pubic. Have a nice day, DJT!" "Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out," he alleged in another post.

Musk did not indicate what alleged evidence he has pointing to this and did not clarify how he obtained this alleged information, according to CNN. Reporter Julie K. Brown of The Miami Herald previously stated that a name appearing in Jeffrey Epstein's court documents does not necessarily mean they participated in his alleged crimes. Epstein faced trial for federal charges of alleged sex trafficking when he took his own life in 2019.

Elon Musk Donald Trump

Back to Elon Musk and Donald Trump's relationship, though, this reportedly soured very quickly in recent weeks. Per CNN, the reason for this was Musk's criticism of Trump's agenda bill. "Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore," the executive reportedly stated.

"He knew every aspect of this bill. He knew it better than almost anybody, and he never had a problem until right after he left," Donald Trump said of Elon Musk. "I’m sure that [personal attacks will] be next. But I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot."

At press time, it seems like the United States president hasn't responded to Musk's allegations yet. In response to the billionaire's criticisms of the bill, Trump threatened to cut his government subsidies and contracts.

