Elon Musk Declares Himself "Dark MAGA" While Jumping For Joy During Donald Trump's Return To Pennsylvania

Donald Trump brought out Elon Musk at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the same site where he survived an assassination attempt back in July. While on stage, Musk discussed his support of the former president, his opinion on voter I.D. laws, and much more.
“Well, first of all, I want to say what an honor it is to be here,” Musk began his speech. “And you know, the true test of someone’s character is how they behave under fire. And we had one president who couldn’t climb a flight of stairs, and another who was fist pumping after getting shot.” From there, he led the crowd in a "Fight! Fight! Fight!" chant and discussed the importance of the election. “Yeah, absolutely. And I think this, this, this election, I think the most important election of our lifetime, this is — this is no ordinary election," he said.
Elon Musk Jumps For Joy During Donald Trump Rally
One moment that has been going particularly viral came when Musk jumped into the air in joy with his arms extended. "Elon Musk is now on stage and he jumped like a f*cking idiot twice," one user on his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), wrote. Another posted in response to the moment: "Beating a dead horse but maybe one of the most pathetic men in history, painful to even think about his existence."
Elon Musk Attends Donald Trump's Latest Rally
Check out Elon Musk's appearance at the rally in Butler below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Elon Musk as well as Donald Trump and the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.