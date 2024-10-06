Elon Musk Declares Himself "Dark MAGA" While Jumping For Joy During Donald Trump's Return To Pennsylvania

Donald Trump brought Elon Musk to Butler, Pennsylvania, where he survived an assassination attempt in July.

Donald Trump brought out Elon Musk at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the same site where he survived an assassination attempt back in July. While on stage, Musk discussed his support of the former president, his opinion on voter I.D. laws, and much more.

“Well, first of all, I want to say what an honor it is to be here,” Musk began his speech. “And you know, the true test of someone’s character is how they behave under fire. And we had one president who couldn’t climb a flight of stairs, and another who was fist pumping after getting shot.” From there, he led the crowd in a "Fight! Fight! Fight!" chant and discussed the importance of the election. “Yeah, absolutely. And I think this, this, this election, I think the most important election of our lifetime, this is — this is no ordinary election," he said.

Elon Musk Jumps For Joy During Donald Trump Rally

TOPSHOT - Tesla CEO Elon Musk (R) jumps on stage as he joins former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at site of his first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 5, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

One moment that has been going particularly viral came when Musk jumped into the air in joy with his arms extended. "Elon Musk is now on stage and he jumped like a f*cking idiot twice," one user on his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), wrote. Another posted in response to the moment: "Beating a dead horse but maybe one of the most pathetic men in history, painful to even think about his existence."

Elon Musk Attends Donald Trump's Latest Rally