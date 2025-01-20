Elon Musk Appears To Make Nazi Salute During Donald Trump's Inauguration

Elon Musk seemingly performed a "Sieg Heil" Nazi salute during the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Monday afternoon in Washington D.C. After thanking the attendees for their passionate support, the Tesla owner placed his right hand into his chest before thrusting it diagonally into the air with his fingers facing forward.

“My heart goes out to you,” Musk then told the crowd, seemingly explaining the move. “It is thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured. Thanks to you. We’re gonna have safe cities, finally safe cities. Secure borders, sensible spending. Basic stuff. And we’re gonna take ‘Doge’ to Mars.”

Read More: Elon Musk Taunts Snoop Dogg For Crypto Ball Performance In Celebration Of Donald Trump

Elon Musk Speaks During The Inauguration

Elon Musk takes the stage at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. © Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clips of Musk's speech quickly began going viral on social media with viewers interpreting the move as the infamous Nazi salute. "Elon Musk lets his full shadow slip, throwing up a Nazi salute at Trump's inauguration. Media branding it an 'odd gesture.' Be serious, that's a full on Sieg Heil," one user on X wrote in response to the video. Another user posted: "Within hours of Donald Trump taking the oath of office, billionaire Elon Musk gave the Nazi salute during his speech at an inauguration rally. It was not an accident or a mistake, he did it twice. Way to go America." Musk has yet to respond to the accusations.

Elon Musk Goes Viral During Donald Trump's Inauguration

His appearance at the event comes after Trump appointed him to the Department of Government Efficiency to focus on cutting funding to federal programs. Elsewhere during the inauguration, Nelly, The Village People, and Carrie Underwood all performed. The artists have been facing plenty of backlash from fans on social media for doing so. Check out the viral clip of Elon Musk at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony below.