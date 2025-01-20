Elon Musk Taunts Snoop Dogg For Crypto Ball Performance In Celebration Of Donald Trump

Elon Musk called out Snoop Dogg on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday for performing at the Crypto Ball event in Washington D.C. over the weekend. The event was held in celebration of the second inauguration of President Donald Trump. Snoop was joined by Soulja Boy and Rick Ross at the controversial event.

Responding to a clip of Snoop Dogg's previous thoughts about supporting Donald Trump, Musk wrote: "The vibe shift is real" with a laughing emoji. Snoop has been highly critical of Trump for years at this point. Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, the legendary rapper said: “All you people for the federal government that not getting paid right now, ain’t no f*ckin’ way in the world y’all could vote for Donald Trump when he come back up again. If y’all do vote for him, y’all some stupid motherf*ckers."

Elon Musk Speaks During Donald Trump's Inauguration

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk gestures on stage as he prepares to speak inside the Capital One arena on the inauguration day of Donald Trump's second Presidential term, in Washington on January 20, 2025. © Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Snoop isn't the only artist to perform at the Crypto Ball to face backlash online. Soulja Boy defended his decision to perform at the event by admitting that he needed the money. “I 50/50 ain’t give a f*** though. Halfway, I was like Man, f*** Trump. I don’t f*** with him and halfway was like it’s the president. But whatever, man, I don’t give a f***," he said on social media afterward. “Imma keep it gangster it was 50/50. Half of me was like I don’t know, then the other half was like I need this bag so it is what it is. If y’all mad man I get it. But hey I needed the money man. I ain’t gone lie. I needed that bag dawg."

Elon Musk Trolls Snoop Dogg

Nelly also performed at the inauguration ceremony itself on Monday and has faced plenty of backlash for doing so. Check out Elon Musk's post about Snoop Dogg on X below.