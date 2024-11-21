Jeff Bezos Shuts Down Elon Musk’s Claim He Said Donald Trump Would Lose The Election

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos in attendance before the Kansas City Chiefs play against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jeff Bezos has set the record straight.

Recently, Elon Musk hopped on X with a shocking claim about his fellow billionaire, Jeff Bezos. According to him, Bezos allegedly told several people that Donald Trump would lose the 2024 U.S. presidential election to Vice President Kamala Harris. Moreover, he accused Bezos of urging people to "sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stock.”

"Just learned tonight at Mar-a-Lago that Jeff Bezos was telling everyone that @realDonaldTrump would lose for sure, so they should sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stock," his Tweet alleges. According to Bezos, however, there is zero truth to these accusations. He wasted no time before clarifying, immediately replying to Musk and setting the record straight. "Nope. 100% not true," he wrote simply. Musk then came back with, "Well, then, I stand corrected [laughing emoji]."

Jeff Bezos & Elon Musk Go Back And Forth On X

At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly where Musk's accusations came from. This is far from the first outlandish claim he's made about someone in recent weeks, however. Earlier this month, for example, he set his sights on Jennifer Lopez after she endorsed Vice President Harris. He argued that the songstress shouldn't be trusted due to her former relationship with Diddy, who is currently behind bars facing countless disturbing allegations.

"J Lo was like his ex-girlfriend and it's like now deciding she's like warning people against Trump. How many people did she warn against Diddy, right? Oh zero, ok. Maybe we shouldn't trust her opinion," he said on The Joe Rogan Experience. "People in the music entertainment industry had to know that Diddy was like abusing, you know, kids basically and yet they still fed him kids. Like where's the accountability? They had to know." Rogan seemed to agree, claiming "It's peculiar that so many who frequented his gatherings are now outspoken supporters of Harris."

