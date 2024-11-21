Jeff Bezos Shuts Down Elon Musk’s Claim He Said Donald Trump Would Lose The Election

Jeff Bezos has set the record straight.

Recently, Elon Musk hopped on X with a shocking claim about his fellow billionaire, Jeff Bezos. According to him, Bezos allegedly told several people that Donald Trump would lose the 2024 U.S. presidential election to Vice President Kamala Harris. Moreover, he accused Bezos of urging people to "sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stock.”

"Just learned tonight at Mar-a-Lago that Jeff Bezos was telling everyone that @realDonaldTrump would lose for sure, so they should sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stock," his Tweet alleges. According to Bezos, however, there is zero truth to these accusations. He wasted no time before clarifying, immediately replying to Musk and setting the record straight. "Nope. 100% not true," he wrote simply. Musk then came back with, "Well, then, I stand corrected [laughing emoji]."

Jeff Bezos & Elon Musk Go Back And Forth On X

At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly where Musk's accusations came from. This is far from the first outlandish claim he's made about someone in recent weeks, however. Earlier this month, for example, he set his sights on Jennifer Lopez after she endorsed Vice President Harris. He argued that the songstress shouldn't be trusted due to her former relationship with Diddy, who is currently behind bars facing countless disturbing allegations.