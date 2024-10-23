Elon Musk Dubs Eminem A "Diddy Party Participant" In Scathing Tweet

Musk isn't a fan, apparently.

Eminem's politics were on full display October 22. The rapper took the stage during Kamala Harris' campaign rally in Detroit. He not only voiced support for Harris, but he introduced former President Barack Obama as well. The introduction plans were revealed shortly before the campaign rally took place, and this did not sit well with Elon Musk, evidently. The Twitter owner decided to take aim at Eminem by making a very bold claim about the rapper.

Elon Musk did not imply that Eminem was a close associate of Diddy, or attended Diddy's "freak off" parties. He flat out stated out. He commented on a screenshot of the TMZ article confirming Eminem's plans, and wrote: "Another Diddy party participant." The comment fell on deaf ears and eyes, however, since there's absolutely nothing to link Eminem to Diddy or the mogul's alleged crimes. In fact, Em has been one of Diddy's most vocal critics for decades. The rapper has dissed the Bad Boy founder several times on record. He did so most famously on the 2018 MGK diss "Killshot." "Kells, the day you put out a hit is the day Diddy admits that he put the hit out that got Pac killed," Eminem rapped.

Eminem Has Repeatedly Dissed Diddy Over The Years

There are no major public examples of Eminem and Diddy being close. In fact, one of Eminem's closest friends, 50 Cent, has been the loudest Diddy critic dating back to the 2000s. Em and 50 continue to be close friends, and the latter even commented on Em's newfound status as a grandfather. Elon Musk, on the other hand, has a more complicated history with Diddy. The Tesla titan has gone on record to state that he is close friends with Diddy. "I don’t know if you know this, but Puff is an investor in Twitter," Musk was quoted as saying in the book Character Limit. "You know, he’s a good friend of mine. We text a lot."

Elon Musk's Twitter diss is far cry from his Eminem fandom in 2022. The controversial figure quoted Em when he was trying to take back control of his Twitter account from the SEC. Musk's court filings alluded to Eminem's "Without Me" song, and paraphrased it to read: "The [SEC] won’t let me be or let me be me so let me see…" Times have obviously changed.