Elon Musk Dubs Eminem A "Diddy Party Participant" In Scathing Tweet

BYElias Andrews315 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and Kim Cattrall present a GRAMMY award to Eminem for Best Rap Album (Photo by Michael Caulfield/WireImage)
Musk isn't a fan, apparently.

Eminem's politics were on full display October 22. The rapper took the stage during Kamala Harris' campaign rally in Detroit. He not only voiced support for Harris, but he introduced former President Barack Obama as well. The introduction plans were revealed shortly before the campaign rally took place, and this did not sit well with Elon Musk, evidently. The Twitter owner decided to take aim at Eminem by making a very bold claim about the rapper.

Elon Musk did not imply that Eminem was a close associate of Diddy, or attended Diddy's "freak off" parties. He flat out stated out. He commented on a screenshot of the TMZ article confirming Eminem's plans, and wrote: "Another Diddy party participant." The comment fell on deaf ears and eyes, however, since there's absolutely nothing to link Eminem to Diddy or the mogul's alleged crimes. In fact, Em has been one of Diddy's most vocal critics for decades. The rapper has dissed the Bad Boy founder several times on record. He did so most famously on the 2018 MGK diss "Killshot." "Kells, the day you put out a hit is the day Diddy admits that he put the hit out that got Pac killed," Eminem rapped.

Read More: 50 Cent Reveals Why Eminem Turned Down "The Biggest Tour In The World"

Eminem Has Repeatedly Dissed Diddy Over The Years

There are no major public examples of Eminem and Diddy being close. In fact, one of Eminem's closest friends, 50 Cent, has been the loudest Diddy critic dating back to the 2000s. Em and 50 continue to be close friends, and the latter even commented on Em's newfound status as a grandfather. Elon Musk, on the other hand, has a more complicated history with Diddy. The Tesla titan has gone on record to state that he is close friends with Diddy. "I don’t know if you know this, but Puff is an investor in Twitter," Musk was quoted as saying in the book Character Limit. "You know, he’s a good friend of mine. We text a lot."

Elon Musk's Twitter diss is far cry from his Eminem fandom in 2022. The controversial figure quoted Em when he was trying to take back control of his Twitter account from the SEC. Musk's court filings alluded to Eminem's "Without Me" song, and paraphrased it to read: "The [SEC] won’t let me be or let me be me so let me see…" Times have obviously changed.

Read More: Benzino Reveals Why He Wants To Be Friends With Eminem

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...