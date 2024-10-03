50 Cent Reveals Why Eminem Turned Down "The Biggest Tour In The World"

50 Cent has a lot of respect for Eminem.

Eminem may be one of the biggest musical superstars in the world, but even he's too grounded to find the prospect of a world tour too appealing. At least, that was the case years ago according to a new story that 50 Cent shared with CBS Mornings' Michelle Miller. According to Fif, he once proposed to Em that they and Dr. Dre go on a massive joint world tour together, and it looks like this would've been at the height of their powers. However, as the G-Unit mogul explained, it seems like the Detroit legend had a very personal and wholesome reason to turn it down, even if 50 didn't see it that way back then.

"'We’ll be on super arena stages, just me and you,'" 50 Cent recalled telling Eminem. "'Then if we bring [Dr. Dre] on some dates, so we do different things. We don’t need nothing else. It’ll be the biggest tour in the world.' He said, ‘I just don’t want to go and come back and Hailie’s grown.' I thought he was crazy because I was like, ‘He just don’t want to go.’

50 Cent Speaks On Why Eminem Turned Down Joint World Tour With Him & Dr. Dre

"Cause I was trying to convince him to go on the tour at that point,” 50 Cent went on. “And then… I was at Hailie’s wedding. She got married and I’m like, ‘This is what he’s talking about.’" In fact, here's what 50 said about Eminem's daughter's wedding in a Haute Living interview. "“I wish I had a daughter, I do, I wish I had a daughter,” he admitted. “I wish I had that [father-daughter] relationship. For female children, their dad is the first man they fall in love with. Male children go to their mom; I’m a mama’s boy myself.

"It was unbelievable, the wildest thing for me, period," 50 Cent continued his remarks. "I was like, ‘Yo, bro, this is cr*zy. We’re getting old. Your baby is grown. What the f**k is going on?’ I was having a moment myself over there. I told [Eminem], ‘You said it was OK to cry? Because I’m crying.’ I couldn’t believe it went that fast."